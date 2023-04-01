Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Caitlin Foord

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Caitlin Foord
Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Caitlin Foord
Foord scored at the last World Cup
Foord scored at the last World Cup
Reuters
Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia have never had a stronger squad than the one set to compete for a first title in the global showpiece, forward Caitlin Foord (28) said.

The Matildas, ranked 10th in the world, have yet to go beyond the quarter-finals of a World Cup but coach Tony Gustavsson's team head into the tournament with momentum after winning eight of their last nine matches.

Gustavsson named a 23-woman squad on Monday featuring 15 players who competed at the 2019 tournament in France and Foord, set to line up at her fourth World Cup, was impressed with the depth of talent.

"I do think it is the best squad we've had yet," Foord told reporters in Melbourne. "I think that the depth we have within the team is kind of something we've maybe been missing.

"So to be able to have that and to have 23 players that can play any game or in any position and still be able to get the job done, that's what's most exciting about this one."

Full-back Ellie Carpenter said opponents had taken notice of their 2-0 upset win over European champions England in a recent friendly.

"I think (to European nations) we're underdogs, I would say, but after that win against England, I think we have a new-found respect," said the Olympique Lyon defender.

"Especially when I went back to my club, I think everyone was a bit shocked. I didn’t say much, I just kept my mouth shut.

"I think people are a bit wary of us now, especially at home, and I think after that win against England we’re kind of on people’s radars."

Australia will open their tournament against Ireland at Sydney's Stadium Australia on July 20 before playing Nigeria and Canada in the group phase.

A crowd of more than 80,000 is expected for the Ireland opener, which would be a record for a women's soccer match in the country.

Foord, however, had no concerns that the seven World Cup rookies in Australia's squad might be overawed by the occasion.

"They're a lot more mature than probably what we were," said the Arsenal striker.

"That's on and off the field. I don't feel like any of them will be too nervous or anything."

Mentions
FootballFoord CaitlinWorld Cup WomenAustralia
Related Articles
Australia captain Sam Kerr has no plans to wear 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
Injured Kyah Simon and Alanna Kennedy make Australia's World Cup squad
FIFA official says Women's World Cup opener in Australia sells out 80,000 seats
Show more
Football
Alessia Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Manchester United
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
Updated
Transfer analysis: Sandro Tonali arrives at Newcastle to fill a very specific role
Ireland defender Nathan Collins joins Brentford for record fee from Wolves
Darren Bazeley given New Zealand managerial job through to 2026 World Cup
Neymar fined $3.5 million for breaking environmental rules during mansion construction
Brazil's Marta confirms that her sixth Women's World Cup will be her last
Celtic winger Jota follows Benzema and Kante to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad
Borussia Dortmund sign midfielder Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg
Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic moves to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Sofia Kenin too canny for Coco Gauff as seventh seed slips out of Wimbledon