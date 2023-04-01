Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup

  4. Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Australia rose to the occasion
Profimedia
Hayley Raso (28) was the standout performer for Australia as the co-hosts waltzed their way to a fifth consecutive Women’s World Cup knockout appearance courtesy of a dazzling 4-0 victory over Olympic gold medalists Canada, who were eliminated.

Despite missing star player Sam Kerr, and knowing how small the margin of error was in Group B, Australia took the game to Canada early on and found a breakthrough after just nine minutes.

Dominating the right flank from the first whistle, Raso stepped up and tucked home a right-footed strike from inside the penalty area to put the Matildas ahead. On-field referee Stephanie Frappart initially deemed her strike offside, but a lengthy VAR check ruled that call to be incorrect, much to the delight of a buoyant Melbourne crowd.

Following New Zealand’s exit yesterday, Australia knew they were the last remaining flag bearer for the Oceanic hosts, and the Matildas took one step closer to the knockout stages just before the break when Raso netted her second of the game. The Real Madrid attacker was on hand to poke home a bouncing ball inside the six-yard box, giving Australia breathing space.

The first-half stats
StatsPerform

Over 1,700 km away in Brisbane, Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland spent their interval goalless, putting Australia top of Group B as things stood, but the Aussies refused to rest on their laurels, and a game-sealing third goal eventually arrived via Mary Fowler.

Having been denied a first-ever World Cup goal during the first half, the Manchester City forward would get her name on the scoresheet midway through the second, when she converted Caitlin Foord’s pin-point cross into the empty Canadian net.

The Canadians were by now visibly itching to just get on the plane home, but more late punishment was afoot. Deep into added time, Jessie Fleming was adjudged to have brought down Katrina Gorry in the box, with yet more VAR intervention leading to an Australian penalty.

Stephanie Catley added to her goal from the spot against Ireland on matchday one with another composed penalty, confirming Australia’s biggest-ever World Cup victory.

Following their commanding performance, Tony Gustavsson’s side will enter the knockouts in fine form, as dreams of a first-ever World Cup triumph remain well and truly alive. With their next opponents being the Group D runners-up, the Matildas will most likely meet China or Denmark in the Round of 16.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Hayley Raso (Australia)

Ruso was key at both ends
StatsPerform, Profimedia
