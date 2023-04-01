Australia lose Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik for Nigeria clash through injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Australia lose Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik for Nigeria clash through injury
Australia lose Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik for Nigeria clash through injury
Injuries are hitting Australia hard
Injuries are hitting Australia hard
Reuters
Australia's injuries continue to mount at the Women's World Cup with forward Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik joining Sam Kerr on the sidelines for Thursday's Group B clash against Nigeria, but captain Steph Catley said spirits remain high on her 10th-ranked team.

Fowler and Luik suffered mild concussions in separate incidents during Tuesday's training, while Kerr, the team's leading scorer with 63 goals, has a calf injury that kept her out of Australia's 1-0 win over Ireland in their opening game. She will be re-evaluated after the Nigeria game.

"Morale is high. There's not too much I need to do to be honest, I think everyone's very focused," said Catley, who scored the lone goal on a penalty versus Ireland. "Everyone knows we need to keep the morale high.

"(Injuries) are not what you want ever in a tournament and, in particular, this tournament...as Australian players probably the biggest moment of our careers. But it's football and it happens to every single footballer on the entire planet.

"It's about how the rest of the squad bounces back and performs in a high-pressure situation in the biggest games."

Australia struggled to break Ireland down
Flashscore

Fowler replaced Kerr in the attack for the Ireland match at Sydney's Stadium Australia, while Luik was an unused substitute. Football Australia said both had fully recovered and started the "return to play" protocols.

That suggests they would be available for Australia's final group match against Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne next Monday.

"When it's concussion protocol as a coach, you have to have the biggest respect for a player's health and if a player is ruled out, they're ruled out," said coach Tony Gustavsson.

"Two days out you always have high intensity (at training). We were unlucky. Unfortunately, two head knocks."

Gustavsson said there will likely be no update on Kerr until Sunday, the eve of the Canada game.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenAustraliaFowler MaryLuik Aivi
Related Articles
Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Cathy Freeman
England held by Canada in World Cup warm-up as Spain and Italy win
Mary Fowler fires Australia to 1-0 win over France in World Cup warm-up
Show more
Football
Manchester City record narrow win over Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe talking to Al-Hilal, City & Bayern fight over Walker
Updated
Brighton bolster defence with signing of Igor from Serie A side Fiorentina
Tottenham owner Joe Lewis charged in the United States with insider trading
Updated
France skipper Wendie Renard doubtful for key World Cup clash with Brazil
USA match to showcase the best of women's football, says Netherlands manager
Five-star Spain send Zambia home from the World Cup in scintillating style
Rose Lavelle not dwelling on past glory as USA face old foes Netherlands
Man City will fight Bayern to keep 'irreplaceable' Kyle Walker, says Guardiola
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe talking to Al-Hilal, City & Bayern fight over Walker
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |