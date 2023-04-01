Bertolini steps down as Italy coach after group stage Women's World Cup exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Bertolini steps down as Italy coach after group stage Women's World Cup exit
Bertolini steps down as Italy coach after group stage Women's World Cup exit
Italy were shocked late on against South Africa as they exited the World Cup
Italy were shocked late on against South Africa as they exited the World Cup
Reuters
Milena Bertolini said she has left her role as Italy head coach after their group stage exit from the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Italy began with a 1-0 win over Argentina but were thrashed 5-0 by Sweden before being eliminated in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, when South Africa scored a stoppage-time winner to win 3-2 and leave Bertolini's team third in Group G.

Bertolini, 57, took charge in 2017 and oversaw Italy's stunning run to the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals. Their early exit this year was another disappointment after the Euro 2022, where they finished bottom of their group with one point.

"I leave the national team after so many beautiful and very intense years, which I will always carry with me," Bertolini said on Sunday in a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram.

"It is not always possible to achieve positive results, but I have no doubts about everyone's commitment and good intentions."

A day after Italy's exit, a statement on Instagram signed by "players of the national team" said the team were "not put in the condition" to succeed. The statement was shared by veteran forwards Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea, among others.

"Too naive and obvious is the search for a scapegoat," Bertolini said. "I do not feel any resentment and I have no reason to feel or look for a culprit."

Bertolini had said earlier Italy's dented confidence after the 5-0 defeat to Sweden likely played a major part in their loss to South Africa.

Italy vs South Africa match stats
StatsPerform

"We were never afraid. But we didn't feel there was a lot of confidence in us either," the players' statement read.

"The national team is made up of a core of 16 Roma and Juventus players. We think it's fair to ask how come a national team made up of this group of players, struggles a lot first at the Euros and now a World Cup.

"The feeling of regret is still strong because we came to this World Cup wanting redemption ... We're sure we could have got different results if only we'd been put in the condition to do so."

Mentions
World Cup WomenItalySouth AfricaFootball
Related Articles
Dented confidence played a factor in Italy's shock World Cup exit, says coach
Bellingham fever fuels Real Madrid hopes for upcoming 2023/24 LaLiga campaign
Barcelona bank on Gundogan and Lewandowski experience as they look to retain LaLiga title
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup LIVE: Kerr on bench as hosts Australia face Denmark in last 16
Australia keep captain Kerr on the bench for Denmark clash as she continues return
Messi scores sensational late free-kick as Miami move past Dallas after shoot-out win
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Updated
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England
Lars Sondergaard says Denmark are ready to turn party poopers against Australia
Arsenal will focus on one trophy at a time after winning Community Shield, says Arteta
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Sweden prevail on penalties to knock the United States out of the World Cup
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |