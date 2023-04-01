Brazil get World Cup campaign off to perfect start with big win over Panama

Brazil made a dream start to their Women’s World Cup campaign as a virtuoso performance from Ary Borges fired Pia Sundhage’s side to a 4-0 victory over Panama, extending the Selecao’s impressive record in WWC openers to nine consecutive wins.

Having suffered a pair of heavy defeats to Japan and Spain during their pre-tournament preparations, Panama knew the magnitude of their task as they faced up against the eight-time South American champions in their Group F opener.

As expected, it was Brazil who started on the front foot and their early dominance was duly rewarded inside the opening 20 minutes when Debinha’s superb delivery was clinically headed into the bottom corner by Borges.

Armed with all the momentum, the Selecao continued to assert their authority on proceedings during a one-sided first half. However, for all their possession, clear-cut chances came at a premium for Sundhage’s side, with Luana Bertolucci seeing a long-range effort brilliantly tipped over the bar by Yenith Bailey.

Brazil - Panama match statistics StatsPerform

Not to be denied, Brazil finally doubled their lead six minutes before the break, as Borges tapped home a rebound inside the six-yard box for her second of the evening.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, Panama desperately needed a positive start to the second half, but it was Brazil who extended their advantage within three minutes of the restart in scintillating fashion.

Debinha, so often the architect of all of Brazil’s attacking play, drifted an accurate cross into the path of Borges, who took one touch to compose herself before unselfishly laying the ball off to Bia Zaneratto to dispatch into the top-right corner.

That early goal of the tournament contender all but confirmed three points for the Selecao, who understandably took their foot off the gas going into the final half-hour.

Nevertheless, Borges still found time to complete her hat-trick with another expertly-taken header to round off a superb display from the 2007 runners-up.

As for Panama, the tournament debutants will look to bounce back from a chastening defeat as they prepare for a must-win clash against Jamaica in matchday two.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Ary Borges (Brazil)

