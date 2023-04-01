Denmark defeat Haiti to set up Round of 16 clash with Australia

Group D runners-up Denmark will face Australia in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, following a 2-0 victory over Haiti at the Perth Rectangular Stadium. The result represents the Danes’ sixth win in eight matches.

Needing only to better China’s result against England to confirm their progression into the knockout stages of a Women's World Cup for the first time since 1995, Denmark flew out of the traps in Perth, celebrating what they thought was the game’s opening goal after only four minutes. However, VAR came to Haiti's rescue, advising referee Oh Hyeon-Jeong that Simone Boye Sorensen’s effort would not stand as the defender had strayed offside in the build-up.

Nonetheless, the footballing gods could not save Haiti for a second time in the 22nd minute, as Denmark’s all-time leading goalscorer Pernille Harder clinically fired her nation ahead from the penalty spot – with the 100th goal of the tournament – after Dayana Pierre-Louis had handled Amalie Vangsgaard’s incoming cross into the area.

Haiti looked suitably deflated, but they would soon get their first sight on goal, as Nerilia Mondesir fired into the arms of Lene Christensen.

That aside, however, Haiti showed little sign of getting back on level terms before the break, and with England leading China 3-0 over in Adelaide, Denmark needed only to shut down their opponents in the second half to secure their third-ever knockout round appearance.

The match stats StatsPerform

That is precisely what Lars Sondergaard’s side did, as Rikke Madsen’s strike straight at Kerly Theus in the 53rd minute represented the only significant second-half effort until much later on.

Harder would frustratingly be denied her second goal of the game with seven minutes of the regular 90 remaining. A VAR monitor review showed that Signe Bruun had fouled Thuus prior to the Denmark captain heading the ball home into an empty net.

Yet, despite Les Grenadieres being given such a reprieve, alongside 11 minutes of added time, it was Denmark who claimed the night’s second goal. With fresh legs and minds, substitute duo Mille Gejl and Sanne Troelsgaard clinically combined, allowing the latter to fire into the far corner past Theus.

Taking some solace in the fact that England's eventual 6-1 win over China made winning the group an impossibility, Denmark will now enjoy a period of well-earned rest and relaxation before travelling to Sydney to face 2023 co-hosts Australia – and a fully-fit Sam Kerr – on Monday.

Meanwhile, Haiti will surely depart their maiden global tournament with disappointing memories, having conceded three of their four unanswered goals from the penalty spot.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Pernille Harder (Denmark)