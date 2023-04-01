Super-sub Vangsgaard the hero as last-gasp Denmark edge China in Group D clash

Linyan Zhang of China (C) fights for the ball with Josefine Hasbo of Denmark (L)

Denmark marked their return to the FIFA Women's World Cup (WWC) tournament for the first time in 16 years, with a maiden victory over China at the competition, courtesy of substitute Amalie Vangsgaard’s (26) last-gasp winner.

Already with the pedigree of lifting a major international trophy following their success in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, China began assertively in Perth, in turn keeping the all-time leading goalscorer in Danish women’s football, Pernille Harder, under wraps on her first-ever World Cup appearance.

Hoping to repeat their March 2019 H2H victory, Denmark were forced to be patient in their attempt to test Xu Huan in the Chinese goal, as the Jiangsu shot-stopper remained an observant, but alert spectator, throughout the opening half-hour.

With halftime on the horizon, China continued to remain the likelier of the two nations to break the deadlock, as Denmark defender Sevecke was the unwanted recipient of the first booking of the match for bringing down Zhang Linyan.

Determined to remain on the front foot, China manager Shui Qingxia introduced Wang Shuang from the bench for the second half, hoping that the veteran forward, who has scored over 40 goals for her country, could make the difference.

However, it was Denmark who should have been ahead in the 51st minute, but to the disbelief of her teammates, Josefine Hasbo inexplicably headed Nicoline Sorensen’s deflected cross in front of a gaping open goal over the crossbar.

With a share of the spoils looking likely, super-sub Vangsgaard stepped up to head Harder’s corner past the beleaguered Huan, sealing all three points.

Victory takes Denmark one step closer to qualifying for their first participation in the knockout stages of a WWC tournament since 1995, ahead of their match against England in Sydney on Friday.

Meanwhile, China's record of never being eliminated at the group stage is already under threat, as the Steel Roses prepare to face Haiti on the same day.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)

