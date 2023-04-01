Early goal gives the Netherlands a comfortable victory over Portugal

2019 runners-up Netherlands began their quest to go one better this year with a 1-0 victory over shot-shy debutants Portugal in Dunedin.

Appearing in a World Cup for the first time in their history, Portugal were keen to remain in the contest early on, and they made a positive start as they pressed the Dutch well inside their own half.

The Oranje are without their all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedama due to her ACL injury, but this talented side still has plenty of attacking threat, and their first opportunity arrived after 12 minutes when a lovely run from Lieke Martens took her to the edge of the area before she played in Lineth Beerensteyn, whose shot was deflected just over the bar.

From the resulting corner, the Netherlands opened their account for the tournament when Stephanie van der Gragt directed her header into the right corner. The goal was initially ruled out, but after being referred to the pitchside monitor, referee Kateryna Monzul adjudged that there was no obstruction from Jill Roord and Andries Jonker‘s side were up and running with the earliest goal of the competition so far.

They could, and probably should have doubled their advantage via the same method just over 10 minutes later when a corner found the unmarked Roord, but her header from a matter of yards out went over the crossbar.

Recent history suggested a second-half Portugal comeback was somewhat unlikely, given the Oranje had won all 11 World Cup games in which they had scored first.

Jonker’s side could well have added a second goal just seven minutes after the restart when Danielle van de Donk was played in by Beerensteyn, but her shot from inside the area was straight at Ines Pereira who pushed it to safety.

Although Portugal were offering very little in attack, they were still in the contest at 1-0, and they had a good chance to equalise in the 83rd minute when substitute Telma Encarnacao cut inside and fired a shot straight at Daphne van Domselaar.

This was to be as good as it got for Francisco Neto’s side though, as their maiden World Cup outing ended in a narrow defeat. The result means the Netherlands sit second in Group E, joint on points with holders United States, while Portugal occupy third.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Stephanie van der Gragt (Netherlands)

