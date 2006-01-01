Emma Hayes turns focus to United States women's World Cup goal

The Olympic gold medal-winning United States women's team will turn their focus towards the 2027 World Cup when they return to action later this month.

Coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-strong squad for a pair of friendlies against Iceland on October 24th and 27th and a meeting with Argentina three days later.

Eighteen members of the Olympic squad, which beat Brazil in the final in Paris, have been called up for the games although forward Trinity Rodman is missing as she continues her return from injury.

Hayes called up six uncapped players including Paris Saint-Germain defender Eva Gaetino and she said that the games were a chance to celebrate the team's triumph in front of their own fans while turning attention towards the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

"There's no doubt that the summer was brilliant, and we want to make these three games about celebrating some amazing accomplishments and players, but at the same time, we can't rest on any laurels," said Hayes.

"Our focus is forward, our focus is on our process, and we want to keep chasing new heights. I love that we get to see most of our Olympic Team again after a few months, but I also love getting to work with some newer players and evaluate how they perform in our environment," she added.

In Brazil, the USA will be looking for a record fifth World Cup title to add to their five Olympic golds.

English coach Hayes, who took over the USA in May after a successful spell with Chelsea, said her staff have been using the time since Paris to evaluate possible new recruits to her squad from the National Women's Soccer League and elsewhere.

"My coaching team has been travelling all over, watching players, not just across the NWSL, but wherever our players might be and building a bigger understanding," she said.

Hayes did not consider players from the Under-20 squad which finished third in the recent Under-20 women's World Cup in order to allow them sufficient rest.

The team will play two friendly games in Europe in November, taking on European champions England at Wembley Stadium, London on November 30th and then the Netherlands in the Hague on December 3rd.