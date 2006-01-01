25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award

Tuttosport made official on Thursday in Rome the list of 25 candidates to win the Golden Boy, the trophy awarded to the best player under 21 years of age, which can only be won once in a lifetime. Jude Bellingham's successor will be named on December 17th in Turin.

Before the English Real Madrid player, the winners of the Golden Boy award were Spaniards: Gavi (2022) and Pedri (2021). The other Spanish-born players to have won the award were Isco (2012) and Cesc Fabregas (2006).

Among the 25 chosen for the 2024 edition are four Spaniards: Lamine Yamal, Samu Omorodion, Pau Cubarsi and Christhian Mosquera.

Tuttosport has awarded five wild cards for this award: Wilson Odobert (Tottenham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Endrick (Real Madrid), Salim Ben Seghir (Monaco) and Samuel Mbangula (Juventus).

The remaining players are the top 20 in the Football Benchmark rankings in reverse order: Omorodion (Porto), Oscar Gloukh (Salzburg), Desire Doue (PSG), Mathys Tel (Bayern), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Mosquera (Valencia), Kenan Yildiz (Juve), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Leny Yoro (Manchester United), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Savinho (Manchester City), Cubarsi (Barcelona), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG), Joao Neves (PSG) and Yamal (Barcelona).

Yamal the undisputed favourite

Anything less than the Golden Boy going to Yamal will be considered a major surprise. The Barcelona winger will win the trophy on December 17th in all likelihood. His 2024 has been a great one, including winning the European Championship with Spain at the age of 17, which he turned during the tournament.

Lamine scored a stunning goal against France in the semi-finals and was voted best young player at the European Championships, as well as being named in the Team of the Tournament.