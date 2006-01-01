Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award

25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain
Lamine Yamal in action for SpainPascu Mendez / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
Tuttosport made official on Thursday in Rome the list of 25 candidates to win the Golden Boy, the trophy awarded to the best player under 21 years of age, which can only be won once in a lifetime. Jude Bellingham's successor will be named on December 17th in Turin.

Before the English Real Madrid player, the winners of the Golden Boy award were Spaniards: Gavi (2022) and Pedri (2021). The other Spanish-born players to have won the award were Isco (2012) and Cesc Fabregas (2006).

Among the 25 chosen for the 2024 edition are four Spaniards: Lamine Yamal, Samu Omorodion, Pau Cubarsi and Christhian Mosquera.

Tuttosport has awarded five wild cards for this award: Wilson Odobert (Tottenham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Endrick (Real Madrid), Salim Ben Seghir (Monaco) and Samuel Mbangula (Juventus).

The remaining players are the top 20 in the Football Benchmark rankings in reverse order: Omorodion (Porto), Oscar Gloukh (Salzburg), Desire Doue (PSG), Mathys Tel (Bayern), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Mosquera (Valencia), Kenan Yildiz (Juve), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Leny Yoro (Manchester United), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Savinho (Manchester City), Cubarsi (Barcelona), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG), Joao Neves (PSG) and Yamal (Barcelona).

Yamal the undisputed favourite

Anything less than the Golden Boy going to Yamal will be considered a major surprise. The Barcelona winger will win the trophy on December 17th in all likelihood. His 2024 has been a great one, including winning the European Championship with Spain at the age of 17, which he turned during the tournament.

Lamine scored a stunning goal against France in the semi-finals and was voted best young player at the European Championships, as well as being named in the Team of the Tournament.

Mentions
FootballLamine YamalSamu OmorodionYerson MosqueraPau CubarsiJude BellinghamPablo Martin Paez GaviraWilson OdobertAndreas SchjelderupSalim Ben SeghirSamuel MbangulaEndrick Felipe Moreira de SousaPedro Gonzalez LopezAleksandar PavlovicDesire DoueAlejandro GarnachoOscar GloukhArda GulerJorrel HatoRico LewisKobbie MainooJoao NevesMathys TelAdam WhartonLeny YoroWarren Zaire-EmeryKenan YildizJamie GittensCristhian MosqueraSavio Moreira
Related Articles
Barcelona confirm injury setback for wonderkid Lamine Yamal
Germany's Pavlovic back for Nations League game against Netherlands
Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain squad for Serbia game due to muscle strain
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Author outlines how Premier League has become world's best
EXCLUSIVE: Agent Giuliani discusses Saudi league's future & helping bring Saud to Roma
Lucas Paqueta asks FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rules
Al Hilal chief hits back at Koeman's criticism of Saudi Pro League
Managers hail Tuchel's credentials but call for opportunities for English coaches
Arnault and Red Bull's proposed Paris FC takeover set to fix city's football oddity
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice 'if necessary'
Postecoglou 'ready to explode' at Spurs players after Brighton defeat
Klopp's 'aura' will boost Red Bull, says RB Leipzig head coach Rose
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck
'He is my idol': Alcaraz faces 'difficult' clash with Nadal in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings