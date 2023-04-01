FIFPRO assisting Nigeria women's team in pay dispute with national federation

Nigeria were eliminated from the Women's World Cup by England on penalties
Reuters
FIFPRO is assisting the Nigerian women's team in their fight with the country's football federation (NFF) to receive wages owed since 2021, the global players' union said on Tuesday.

Nigeria arrived at the Women's World Cup having been at loggerheads with the NFF over pay and conditions, with coach Randy Waldrum saying he was owed seven months' wages and some of his players had not been paid in two years.

Nigeria reached the knockout stages at the World Cup where they were eventually eliminated by England on penalties after a 0-0 draw in their last-16 match on Monday.

"FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back to 2021," it said in a statement.

"During the World Cup, the players expressed the desire to remain focused on their performance without making public statements or facing other distractions.

"However, the Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts."

Reuters has contacted the NFF for comment. They did not respond when asked about the issue last month.

Nigeria are 11-times Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions and the outspoken Waldrum said he was not confident the dispute would be resolved by the end of the tournament.

"The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards," FIFPRO added.

"It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.

"FIFPRO will continue to work with the players to ensure their contractual rights are honoured and the outstanding payments are settled."

Nigeria forward Ifeoma Onumonu revealed the squad have no access to a gym in their training camp in Nigeria and that the players were forced to share beds.

"There's a lot that needs to be done. Hopefully, more people start to talk about it. Coming here it's hard to adjust," she was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"We do what we can because we love playing for our country but hopefully they make it easier for us to do our best."

