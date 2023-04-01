Five-star Sweden sweep past sorry Italy to advance into knockouts

Scores
News
Five-star Sweden sweep past sorry Italy to advance into knockouts
Ilestedt gave Sweden the lead in the 39th minute
Ilestedt gave Sweden the lead in the 39th minute
AFP
Amanda Ilestedt took her 2023 Women's World Cup goalscoring account to three as her brace helped Sweden to an impressive 5-0 victory over Italy, helping claim back-to-back wins for the first time since 2021 and securing a spot in the knockout stages.

Sweden and Italy were looking to claim back-to-back victories at the World Cup, with the prize of a knockout place at stake. Italy were unbeaten in their last five games and they once again started confidently, with Sofia Cantore posing a real threat after going close with a few early chances.

After surviving some early pressure, Sweden grew into the game and looked far more dangerous as Stina Blackstenius and then Fridolina Rolfo got in behind, only to be frustrated by excellent Italian sliding challenges.

Italy had suffered their joint-most international defeats against Sweden, losing 15 times, and that record looked set to continue as a late first-half collapse saw the Blagult head in 3-0 up at the break.

The first two goals came from Jonna Andersson corners, the first being turned in by Ilestedt, who made it two WWC goals in as many games, and the second by Rolfö at the back post.

Blackstenius capped off an electric finish to the half when she capitalised on Italy’s failure to clear, poking the ball over the line on the stroke of half-time.

Sweden - Italy match stats
StatsPerform

The Azzurre did not learn their lesson from the first half and found themselves 4-0 down minutes after the restart through yet another corner. Ilestedt rose highest once again to score her second of the game - the first time Italy have conceded four or more goals in a Women's World Cup game in their history. 

Substitute Rebecka Blomqvist capped off a brilliant Sweden counter-attack to complete a stunning 5-0 victory over Italy, showing a great turn of pace to break free from the defence and coolly slot the ball into the bottom corner.

The Blagult continue their fine form at the WWC, reaching their eighth knockout stage in nine attempts.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSwedenItalyWWC report
