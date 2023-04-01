New Zealand fired up for crunch match against Switzerland as they target knockout stage

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. New Zealand fired up for crunch match against Switzerland as they target knockout stage
New Zealand fired up for crunch match against Switzerland as they target knockout stage
Esson during the press conference
Esson during the press conference
Reuters
New Zealand will draw energy from a raucous atmosphere at the covered Dunedin Stadium as they look to book a place in the Women's World Cup knockout phase with victory over Switzerland on Sunday.

Co-hosts New Zealand will reach the last 16 with a win, though a draw may be enough if Norway beat the Philippines in the other Group A match.

With Dunedin boasting a big student population, the roofed stadium is famous for rowdy crowds and a party section of the terraces called "The Zoo", where fans often dress up in costume.

"I think the way the stadium is set up it's going to be loud. It's going to echo," New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson told reporters on Saturday.

"I can't wait to see how (the fans) get on our side and help us get over the line tomorrow."

Having upset Norway 1-0 in their opener for their first-ever World Cup victory, New Zealand fell back to earth with a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in Wellington.

The setback has done little to dent the co-hosts' spirits, though, with coach Jitka Klimkova raving about her players' sharpness at training.

Klimkova said they had worked hard on execution in front of goal after being thwarted by the Philippines.

"We reviewed (the Philippines game) ... and we saw a lot of good football during that game.

"We lacked a little bit of composure in the final third but how many times we entered the final third, that was one of our records in our play.

"Today's session and the last game that we played was one of our best football (sessions) I've seen."

Switzerland are top of the group on four points, one ahead of second-placed New Zealand, after holding Norway to a draw and beating the Philippines 2-0.

"We are first in the group, and we want to stay in this position," said Switzerland coach Inka Grings.

"We’ll know what to expect. We are looking forward to this game as it’s a unique event to play against the co-host."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNew ZealandSwitzerlandEsson Victoria
Related Articles
New Zealand must regain grit after Philippines upset, says coach Klimkova
Injured Hegerberg out of Norway's must-win group clash with Philippines, says coach Riise
No drama surrounding Ada Hegerberg's late withdrawal against Switzerland, says advisor
Show more
Football
Canada's Fleming keen to play Chelsea team mate Kerr in do-or-die World Cup clash
How could Tottenham replace talisman Harry Kane if an exit materialises?
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Updated
Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury ahead of Columbia match
Colombian teen striker Caicedo is healthy after frightening collapse in training
Australia captain Kerr available to face Canada in all-important group decider
US must get into sync with high-stakes group stage match, says midfielder Sullivan
Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italian test
Buzzing Brazil relish chance of World Cup rematch with France after 2019 humbling
Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey joins Premier League side Fulham from Ajax
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |