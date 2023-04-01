Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court
Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court
Rubiales resigned from his post recently
Rubiales resigned from his post recently
Reuters
Former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales (46) will testify before the High Court in Madrid on Friday over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso (33), the court said on Tuesday.

The incident, at the medal ceremony following the Spanish women's team's World Cup victory in Sydney, Australia, last month, unleashed a wave of indignation against sexism and macho behaviour in Spain.

Rubiales had refused demands from many players, sports bodies and politicians to quit his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football, saying he had done nothing wrong and the kiss was mutual and consensual.

However, the furore did not die down and on Sunday he resigned after Hermoso lodged a criminal complaint against him.

He will appear before the court at noon on Friday.

The complaint by Hermoso describes how Rubiales kissed her on the mouth "without her consent" while holding her head with both hands after Spain defeated England in the women's World Cup final on August 20th.

The incident took place in front of a global television audience.

High Court judge Francisco de Jorge is in charge of the probe as the incident took place outside Spain.

Rubiales has not responded to Reuters' questions about the case.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenRubiales Luis ManuelHermoso JeniferSpain
Related Articles
Spain men's team condemn Rubiales after Hermoso kiss
Bonmati insists society cannot allow abuse of power
Stanway says Rubiales resignation should not be end of progress
Show more
Football
Leonardo Bonucci to take Juventus to court over image damages
PFA asking trades unions to support equal rights for players
Troubled Pogba sinks to new low after doping revelation
Al Ahly sign former Dortmund striker Anthony Modeste
Peru shamans seek to 'neutralize' Neymar in ritual
Under-pressure Page 'extremely proud' as Wales beat Latvia
'Speak to Pep', says Southgate in defence of using Foden out wide
Southgate reveals Scotland soft spot despite sporting rivalry
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Most Read
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone
Record-breaking Ronaldo 'wants more' with Portugal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings