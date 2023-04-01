France to take late call on captain Wendie Renard's fitness for Brazil clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. France to take late call on captain Wendie Renard's fitness for Brazil clash
France to take late call on captain Wendie Renard's fitness for Brazil clash
Renard could miss France's clash with Brazil
Renard could miss France's clash with Brazil
Profimedia
France captain Wendie Renard (33) remains an injury doubt for their crunch Women's World Cup clash against Brazil, coach Herve Renard said, adding that he will leave it late to make a decision on the defender's availability.

Wendie Renard sustained a calf injury during France's opening goalless draw with Jamaica on Sunday but still played the full 90 minutes. The centre-back trained with the squad ahead of Saturday's match at Lang Park.

France last exited the World Cup in the group stage in 2003 - they did not qualify for the 2007 tournament - but defeat by Group F leaders Brazil on Sunday could leave them on the brink of elimination.

"Our hope is that everything goes well because we need her," Herve Renard told reporters on Friday. "We are not 100% sure tonight. We will know tomorrow.

"Our training is quite intense and we will have to see how things happen once we face the match."

Winger Selma Bacha and defender Elisa De Almeida also trained after missing the Jamaica match. Herve Renard said he was "100%" Bacha would be fit to face Brazil.

Herve Renard will make a late decision on the fitness of his centre-back
Profimedia

"We are crossing our fingers and we are hoping to see them on the field tomorrow," he added.

France are unbeaten against Brazil in their last 11 meetings, with six wins and five draws. They also won 2-1 after extra time in the last 16 stage of the 2019 World Cup.

Herve Renard lauded the Brazilian team and their experienced coach Pia Sundhage, who led the United States to Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012 and her native Sweden to the silver medal in Rio de Janeiro at the 2016 Games.

"Their team has made huge progress in the last (few) years and have had very good results," Herve Renard said. "They have a very good coach with very important experiences behind her at very high levels.

"We started quite slowly ... So tomorrow the challenge is that it's not only a group match, but it's an important match so that we can qualify. This may define how the group closes and we will do our best."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenFranceBrazilRenard Wendie
Related Articles
France skipper Wendie Renard doubtful for key World Cup clash with Brazil
No need for excuses, Brazilian government changes work hours for Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup Group F preview: Underachievers France face Marta's Brazil
Show more
Football
Plenty of positives despite loss to England, says Denmark coach Sondergaard
Wang's winner helps 10-woman China overcome Haiti in controversial encounter
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Updated
Red Bull Salzburg sack coach Matthias Jaissle to allow his move to Al Ahli
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea have £80m bid for Caicedo rejected, Al-Ahli sign Mahrez
Updated
Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City on a four-year deal
Keira Walsh injury blow as she's stretchered off for England in Group D clash with Denmark
Updated
It's getter harder to win major titles, says Germany's Sara Dabritz
UEFA confirm Italy and Turkey have requested to merge bids together during Euro 2032
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea have £80m bid for Caicedo rejected, Al-Ahli sign Mahrez
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Team spirit pays off as Nigeria rise above off-field woes to shock hosts Australia
South Africa ready to claim 'historic' first World Cup win when they face Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |