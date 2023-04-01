France skipper Wendie Renard doubtful for key World Cup clash with Brazil

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. France skipper Wendie Renard doubtful for key World Cup clash with Brazil
France skipper Wendie Renard doubtful for key World Cup clash with Brazil
Wendie Renard after receiving medical attention against Jamaica
Wendie Renard after receiving medical attention against Jamaica
Reuters
France captain Wendie Renard (33) may have to sit out Saturday's key Women's World Cup group game against Brazil after injuring her calf, officials said on Wednesday.

Renard strained her calf in France’s 0-0 draw with Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday, although completed the full 90 minutes as one of the pre-tournament favourites made a stuttering start to their campaign.

The surprise draw against the Caribbean islanders puts France under pressure for their second Group F game in Brisbane at the weekend, especially after Brazil beat Panama 4-0 in their opener.

Jamaica's Kadidiatou Diani and France's Wendie Renard react after sustaining injuries
Reuters

Striker Naomie Feller also missed training after a thigh knock against Jamaica but Selma Bacha, who sprained her left ankle in the warm-up friendly against Australia a fortnight ago, is back training as is Elisa de Almeida, who also missed out on Sunday with a calf problem.

Follow France - Brazil on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenFranceBrazilRenard Wendie
Related Articles
No need for excuses, Brazilian government changes work hours for Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup Group F preview: Underachievers France face Marta's Brazil
Nielsen's Gracenote predicts United States to win third straight World Cup
Show more
Football
Manchester City record narrow win over Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe talking to Al-Hilal, City & Bayern fight over Walker
Updated
Brighton bolster defence with signing of Igor from Serie A side Fiorentina
Tottenham owner Joe Lewis charged in the United States with insider trading
Updated
USA match to showcase the best of women's football, says Netherlands manager
Australia lose Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik for Nigeria clash through injury
Five-star Spain send Zambia home from the World Cup in scintillating style
Rose Lavelle not dwelling on past glory as USA face old foes Netherlands
Man City will fight Bayern to keep 'irreplaceable' Kyle Walker, says Guardiola
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe talking to Al-Hilal, City & Bayern fight over Walker
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |