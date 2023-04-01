Host nations Australia and NZ cleared to fly Indigenous flags at Women's World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Host nations Australia and NZ cleared to fly Indigenous flags at Women's World Cup
Host nations Australia and NZ cleared to fly Indigenous flags at Women's World Cup
Australia's Aboriginal flag will be on display for each of the the 35 matches at this summer's tournament.
Australia's Aboriginal flag will be on display for each of the the 35 matches at this summer's tournament.
Reuters
Global soccer governing body FIFA has agreed to requests from Australia and New Zealand to display Indigenous flags at the Women's World Cup, the co-hosts said on Friday.

The Australian Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag will be on display at all 35 matches across Australia, with the Māori flag, known as 'Tino Rangatiratanga', to feature at all 29 matches in New Zealand.

"Confirmation by FIFA that all official flags of Australia will be flown during the FIFA Women's World Cup is an important moment for all Australians, particularly First Nations People," Football Australia boss James Johnson said in a statement.

Australia's World Cup squad includes Indigenous Australian players Kyah Simon and goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

"For me, obviously, I'm proud of our culture and our First Nations people in the country," Simon told reporters in Melbourne this week.

"Every major tournament, my family's come along and brought their own Aboriginal flag and for me that's obviously a part of my history and my culture and to see my family in the crowd, obviously holding up the flag as well, is something that's close to home for me.

"I'm hoping that people that come from abroad can see that rich culture that we do have here and also be educated along the way."

The World Cup starts on July 20.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenAustralia
Related Articles
Australia's Mary Fowler eager to play her part at World Cup
Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth World Cup on home soil
Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Caitlin Foord
Show more
Football
England's Morgan relieved at first World Cup call-up after lengthy spell on the sidelines
'This country isn't just white': A diverse U.S. squad heads to women's World Cup
Brazil president Lula not a fan of Carlo Ancelotti as national coach
Manchester City women sign highly rated Dutch international Roord from Wolfsburg
Inter sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo
"We can achieve something great" says France World Cup captain Wendie Renard
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, United close in on Onana
Updated
Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka joins Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal
Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent after leaving Chelsea
AC Milan and Monza establish Silvio Berlusconi Trophy to honour late owner
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, United close in on Onana
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Tennis Tracker: Murray wins third set as play finishes, Pegula flies past Busca
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |