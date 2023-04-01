Ireland pin hopes on O'Sullivan recovery after injury in abandoned friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Ireland pin hopes on O'Sullivan recovery after injury in abandoned friendly
Ireland pin hopes on O'Sullivan recovery after injury in abandoned friendly
Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan on the ball
Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan on the ball
Reuters
Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan (29) faces a race to be fit for her side's World Cup opener against hosts Australia after a tackle in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia left her needing hospital treatment and caused the game to abandoned.

A scan on O'Sullivan's shin revealed no fracture, but she returned to the team hotel wearing a protective boot and using crutches following a game in which her coach Vera Pauw (60) said the Irish players feared for their physical safety.

"There was potential for a big injury (to O'Sullivan), the doctor feared that last night, but that the X-ray showed there is a chance she makes it," Ireland coach Pauw told state broadcaster RTE.

"It is a serious injury. The first 48 hours are very important, she is off her feet, (but) we have good hopes."

Alongside captain Katie McCabe (27), O'Sullivan is one of Ireland's most important players, and it was her pinpoint pass that set up striker Amber Barrett (27) for the goal against Scotland that ensured their qualification.

Friday's game against Colombia was supposed to be an opportunity to give all her players a run before the tournament, but Pauw decided to end the game because of what she deemed to be reckless play by the Colombians.

"At first, there was a huge challenge on Ruesha (Littlejohn)," she told reporters. "We ourselves as a team play within the rules of the game, (we're) a very tough-playing team. This was out of the rules of the game."

The challenge on O'Sullivan resulted in the game's second yellow card, and Pauw said she consulted with both the Colombian coaching staff and officials at the Football Association Of Ireland (FAI) before withdrawing her players from the field.

While the loss of O'Sullivan would be a huge blow, Dutch-born Pauw said her side had prepared for every eventuality.

"We played against Zambia without Denise and we won 3-2... we have a squad who have a knowledge of their tasks and the execution of those tasks," she said.

"Every single scenario has been discussed over this period... and this is one of them: what do we do if she is injured? So those scenarios are ready, for every single player. They were ready before this."

Playing at their first major finals, Ireland face Australia in a sold-out tournament opener on Thursday. They take on Olympic champions Canada in Perth on July 26 before rounding off Group B against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Follow Ireland's opener with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenO'Sullivan DeniseIrelandColombiaAustraliaLittlejohn RueshaBarrett AmberMcCabe Katie
Related Articles
England held by Canada in World Cup warm-up as Spain and Italy win
Ireland hope to leave legacy at World Cup, says striker Amber Barrett
Mary Fowler fires Australia to 1-0 win over France in World Cup warm-up
Show more
Football
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Rice signing from West Ham
Updated
Declan Rice rises from Chelsea reject to England's most expensive player
Arsenal sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for record fee
Updated
Women’s football still leagues behind men’s pay as historic World Cup approaches
Former Netherlands keeper Edwin Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital
Barcelona teenager Giulia Dragoni face of new era at World Cup for Italy
West Ham United confirm departure of captain Declan Rice as Arsenal move almsot finalised
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
Talismanic forward Dusan Tadic to leave Ajax upon request
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Rice signing from West Ham
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final
Daniil Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster after loss in semis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |