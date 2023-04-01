Ireland reached Women's World Cup 'in spite' of Pauw, says Caldwell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Ireland reached Women's World Cup 'in spite' of Pauw, says Caldwell
Ireland reached Women's World Cup 'in spite' of Pauw, says Caldwell
Caldwell celebrates winning the match to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Caldwell celebrates winning the match to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Reuters
Ireland defender Diane Caldwell (35) said her team reached the Women's World Cup "in spite" of their former coach Vera Pauw and that she had failed to get the best out of the players due to inadequate preparations.

The Dutch coach led Ireland to their first major tournament this year in Australia and New Zealand, where they exited in the group stage.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) launched a review of the team's performance and said it would not renew Pauw's contract, which expired at the end of August.

"I think the results and performances that we got were in spite of Vera being our coach," Caldwell told reporters on Monday ahead of Ireland's upcoming match against Northern Ireland.

The defender, whose only appearance at the World Cup was as a stoppage time substitute in their final game against Nigeria, said preparations were not up to "the standard expected at international level".

"I think preparation for games could have been better, physical preparation, opponent analysis, match tactics, in-game match tactics, changes, systems of play," she said, adding that players had asked Pauw to "professionalise" various aspects of their preparations.

Pauw, who has been replaced by interim coach Eileen Gleeson, has said FAI executives undermined her position at the World Cup.

She also said the FAI's attitude towards her changed after The Athletic published an article in July containing allegations of "abusive and inappropriate" behaviour during her time as manager of Houston Dash in the American top-flight NWSL.

Pauw "absolutely refuted" the allegations.

Mentions
Caldwell DianeIrelandFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Vera Pauw to leave role as Ireland women's coach after four years in charge
Nigeria go home with heads held high after agonising penalty shoot out exit
Ireland's FA to review World Cup performance before deciding on Pauw's future
Show more
Football
Jenni Hermoso says Spain squad announcement shows 'nothing has changed'
England captain Leah Williamson set to become first Lioness to address United Nations
Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Updated
Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns Forest point against 10-man Burnley
Spain's women players say their national team boycott remains despite call-ups
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Montreal midfielder Miljevic has contract terminated by MLS after investigation
Lazio boss Sarri wants fast start on Champions League return against Atletico
Most Read
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Spurs 'family' behind Richarlison, says skipper Heung-min Son

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings