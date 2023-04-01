Ireland's Amber Barrett hoping for divine World Cup intervention as mass is moved

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Ireland's Amber Barrett hoping for divine World Cup intervention as mass is moved
Ireland's Amber Barrett hoping for divine World Cup intervention as mass is moved
Ireland's Amber Barrett is likely to be on the bench for Thursday's World Cup opener
Ireland's Amber Barrett is likely to be on the bench for Thursday's World Cup opener
Reuters
The faith of Irish fans may be tested when they take on Australia in their Women's World Cup opener on Thursday, but the prayers will have already been said in Amber Barrett's (27) home town as the local priest moved mass to accommodate the kickoff time.

Ireland striker Barrett fired her country into their first major finals with her play-off goal against Scotland, and that left Father Stephen Gorman to reschedule mass in Barrett's home town of Milford in County Donegal so that parishioners will be home in time to watch.

"They have moved mass to earlier on Thursday so they can accommodate the 12:00 CET kick-off, so that says it all," Barrett told reporters in Sydney before cheekily suggesting that the Irish might get some divine help against co-hosts Australia.

"My mum was saying I had a shout-out at mass (last Sunday too), so I think I have officially made it," Barrett added.

She is expected to be on the bench for Vera Pauw's side in front of a sold-out crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney, but she believes that she can make a difference if she is called upon.

"I have said it a million times before - I just always believe if I get a chance, I'm going to score," she said.

Ireland take on Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B, with the top two sides going through to the knockout stage.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenBarrett AmberIrelandAustralia
Related Articles
Ireland pin hopes on O'Sullivan recovery after injury in abandoned friendly
Ireland's O'Sullivan fit for World Cup clash with Australia in Group B opener
Republic of Ireland embracing underdog role in Women's World Cup debut
Show more
Football
Leipzig sign highly rated Dutch midfielder Simons on one-year loan from PSG
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Benjamin Mendy returns to football
Updated
US players say 'deep flaws' in how SafeSport handles abuse claims as they seek change
World Cup final should be played on biggest stage, say New York and New Jersey
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
England are a weakened outfit marred by injuries - but they still have Lucy Bronze
Talismanic Sam Kerr proud to bring the World Cup experience home to Australia
Benjamin Mendy makes football return with Lorient after being cleared of rape charges
Burnley sign Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni from Basel on five-year deal
Sweden's Caroline Seger in tears over World Cup fitness battle
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Benjamin Mendy returns to football
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |