Jenni Hermoso calls for 'exemplary measures' against Spanish FA chief over kiss

Hermoso has joined widespread calls for action to be taken
Hermoso has joined widespread calls for action to be taken
Reuters
Spain's Jenni Hermoso (33) has called for "exemplary measures" to be taken against Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss on her lips after the team's victory in the Women's World Cup, the FUTPRO union said on Wednesday.

The incident - which happened as Rubiales was presenting the players with their gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday - sparked outrage within and outside Spain and many people, including government ministers, demanded his resignation.

"My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and have taken over as my interlocutors on this matter." Hermoso said in a joint statement released by the union and her agency.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable."

FUTPRO will meet next Monday with Spain's second deputy leader Yolanda Diaz to ensure the actions of Rubiales are "duly sanctioned".

Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued a video apology late on Monday, but it failed to quell the uproar.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHermoso JeniferSpain
Who are the biggest stars missing out on the 2023 Basketball World Cup?

