Philippines manager Alen Stajcic to depart following World Cup exit

Scores
News
Stajcic led his team to victory against New Zealand
Reuters
Philippines coach Alen Stajcic will not renew his contract with the women's national team after their exit from the Women's World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The tournament newcomers lost to Switzerland in their opener but stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 for their first win of the tournament in their second match.

Their campaign ended on a disappointing note as they fell 6-0 to 1995 champions Norway on Sunday, as they missed the knockout stages.

"Beating New Zealand on home soil and scoring our first World Cup goal and getting our first win was the things that dreams are made of," Stajcic said in a statement.

"Despite the scoreline, the last match against Norway, where 34,000 patrons attended, with 30,000 singing for the Filipinas, brought shivers down our spine. It showed that football does belong in the Philippines," he added.

Assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte, whose contract also expired at the end of the Philippines World Cup run, will also not be returning, the federation said.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenPhilippines
