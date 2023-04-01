Norway hero Sophie Roman Haug no fan of spotlight after hat-trick heroics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Norway hero Sophie Roman Haug no fan of spotlight after hat-trick heroics
Norway hero Sophie Roman Haug no fan of spotlight after hat-trick heroics
Haug was deputising for the injured Hegerberg
Haug was deputising for the injured Hegerberg
Reuters
Norway striker Sophie Roman Haug (24) usually prefers to let her football skills do the talking, but a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines has thrust her into the spotlight as her side seek to turn their World Cup fortunes around.

Deputising for the injured Ada Hegerberg, Roman Haug's goals helped Norway grab a spot in the last 16, and that match can't come quick enough for the player who makes no secret of how uneasy she is at being the centre of attention.

"I am fully aware of what it means to be a footballer in terms of media. I take it with a smile and do it, but it can be uncomfortable at times," she told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

"I've always been that way, I'm happiest on the field," she added.

Roman Haug was brilliant against the Philippines
Statsperform, Profimedia

Roman Haug's efforts in the win that helped Norway grab second place in Group A after a stuttering start to the tournament garnered thousands of new followers on social media as she learns to deal with the attention from the press.

"It's part of the game and she keeps getting better," coach Hege Riise told reporters. "There is something about learning and being in those situations repeatedly, these are things she is learning to deal with."

Norway will face Japan in the last 16, and their coach suggested that it might be time for Roman Haug to employ an expert for her social media accounts if she keeps dominating the headlines.

"I probably need it alright," Roman Haug grinned.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHaug SophieNorwayPhilippines
Related Articles
No drama surrounding Ada Hegerberg's late withdrawal against Switzerland, says advisor
Coach Jitka Klimkova proud of New Zealand despite World Cup exit
Hat-trick for Haug as Norway hit Philippines for six to progress into knockout round
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern and Spurs continue Kane talks, Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
Updated
Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool
Updated
Early World Cup exit for Canada and Christine Sinclair likely signals end of era
World Cup upsets keep United States on their toes ahead of Portugal match
Virgil van Dijk named new Liverpool captain with Trent Alexander-Arnold vice-captain
Austrian defender Maximilian Wober joins Gladbach on one-year loan from Leeds
Netherlands aiming to cruise past Vietnam to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
Ireland's Vera Pauw insists she takes charge despite skipper's intervention
Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees and bad behaviour
Sam Kerr motivated Australia team-mates with important pre-match message, says manager
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern and Spurs continue Kane talks, Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Man City beaten by Atletico Madrid in intense Seoul friendly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |