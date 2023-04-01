Plenty of positives despite loss to England, says Denmark coach Sondergaard

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Plenty of positives despite loss to England, says Denmark coach Sondergaard
Plenty of positives despite loss to England, says Denmark coach Sondergaard
Denmark players applaud fans after the match
Denmark players applaud fans after the match
Reuters
While Denmark slipped to a 1-0 defeat by European champions England on Friday, coach Lars Sondergaard said there were positives to take from his team's first loss at this year's Women's World Cup.

Lauren James scored the game's lone goal in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium, a stunning strike from outside the box, sending shock waves through the 13th-ranked Danes.

Lauren James scored the game's only goal
Reuters, StatsPerform

"It came too early for us," Sondergaard told reporters.

"It upset us a little bit. We were then on the back foot a little bit, and England got confidence through this beautiful goal."

But Denmark adjusted well and threatened a repeat of their 90th-minute goal in their 1-0 win over China, with a couple of brilliant chances late in the game.

Match stats from England - Denmark
StatsPerform

Bayern Munich midfielder Pernille Harder, described by England's Lucy Bronze a day earlier as one of the world's best players, had a header that came back off the post and Katrine Veje launched a dipping shot that goalkeeper Mary Earps stretched to just tip over the bar.

The battle in midfield tipped in favour of Denmark when England's Keira Walsh was forced off with injury late in the first half and Sondergaard said he was pleased with how his side grew into the game.

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard and players look dejected after the match
Reuters

"I think we grew into the game, the second part of the first half, we won some duels, we won some balls in midfield... second half, we went out playing with a little bit more confidence," the 64-year-old said.

"We could see that England got a little bit insecure, easy balls that we won, and I think we put pressure on them in the last part... could have deserved an equalizer. I'm happy with the way we ended the game."

The Danes can still advance to the knockout stage. They play Haiti in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

"I definitely think we played a little bit better today," Sondergaard said.

"Of course, it's always how your opponent plays as well. But I think we were more dangerous because we played a little bit more direct than we did in the first game."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandDenmark
Related Articles
Wang's winner helps 10-woman China overcome Haiti in controversial encounter
Keira Walsh injury blow as she's stretchered off for England in Group D clash with Denmark
Updated
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Updated
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Updated
Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey joins Premier League side Fulham from Ajax
Italy using lessons from Euros struggle at World Cup, says forward Bonansea
Coach Shui takes on pressure as China keep second-round hopes alive at World Cup
Saudi club Al Ahli appoint sacked Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle as manager
Updated
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated
Updated
Inter eye land near Milan to build new stadium in Rozzano as alternative to San Siro
Wiegman praises her 'fighting' England side after Walsh's shock injury
Colombia's Linda Caicedo: The talented teen cancer survivor 'touched by God'
Canada women secure compensation and interim pay deal amid FA's financial turmoil
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |