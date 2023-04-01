Seventh heaven for the Netherlands as Vietnam thrashing sees them top Group E

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Seventh heaven for the Netherlands as Vietnam thrashing sees them top Group E
Seventh heaven for the Netherlands as Vietnam thrashing sees them top Group E
The Dutch secured top spot
The Dutch secured top spot
Reuters
The Netherlands booked their spot in the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup for the third consecutive tournament as a record-breaking 7-0 victory over Vietnam saw Andries Jonker’s side leapfrog the USA and qualify as group winners.

Having picked up four points from their opening two matches in Group E, the Netherlands knew a draw against already-eliminated Vietnam would be enough to see them qualify.

The odds were stacked firmly in the Oranje’s favour given the Diamond Girls came into the contest on the back of six consecutive defeats, and it was the Netherlands who came firing out the blocks with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes.

First, Lieke Martens latched onto a long ball from Dominique Janssen before lifting a clever finish over keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh, and then just three minutes later, Katja Snoeijs doubled the Netherlands’ lead, firing a crisp effort into the bottom corner.

The Dutch put some fine moves together
StatsPerform, Profimedia

Armed with all the early momentum, Jonker’s side continued to cut through the Vietnam defence with ease, adding a third through Esmee Brugts, who curled a sumptuous finish into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Intent on racking up the score to snatch top spot from USA in Group E, the Netherlands showed no signs of letting up, netting twice more before the interval, with Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk getting their names on the scoresheet in a dominant first-half display from the 2019 runners-up.

Faced with a daunting deficit, Vietnam emerged after the break desperate to stem the tide, but it didn’t take long for the Netherlands to find their sixth of the evening, as Brugts curled home another sublime effort from range.

Brugts scored two stunning goals
StatsPerform, Profimedia

With time ticking into the final half-hour, the Oranje understandably took their foot off the gas. However, they still remained a threat as Roord fired against the bar and Martens saw a well-taken strike disallowed for a marginal offside.

Nevertheless, Jonker’s side added further gloss to the scoreline with Roord converting her second of the evening late on, as the Netherlands secured their biggest-ever WWC victory.

The record-breaking triumph means the Oranje top their group ahead of USA and avoid a tricky clash with Sweden in the next round, instead facing either Italy or South Africa in the last-16.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)

The match stats
StatsPerform
Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNetherlandsVietnamWWC report
Related Articles
Netherlands aiming to cruise past Vietnam to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
US must get into sync with high-stakes group stage match, says midfielder Sullivan
Portugal claim first-ever Women's World Cup win with comfortable victory over Vietnam
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup LIVE: Second half underway as England cruising into knockouts
Updated
Jonker delighted with 'dream scenario' after Netherlands rout Vietnam to top group
USA not happy with their performance in Portugal draw, says Alex Morgan
France coach Herve Renard apologises for tirade against Brazil staff
USA stumble into World Cup knockout rounds after goalless draw with Portugal
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern and Spurs continue Kane talks, Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
Updated
Flexible and focused Japan in fine fettle heading into knockout stages
Philippines manager Alen Stajcic to depart following World Cup exit
Velez fans violently attack club's players at gunpoint following defeat to Huracan
Ante Rebic signs for Besiktas from AC Milan on a two-year deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern and Spurs continue Kane talks, Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
World Cup upsets keep United States on their toes ahead of Portugal match
Tennis Tracker: Bouzkova suffers upset in Prague, Kostyuk beats Andreescu in thriller
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |