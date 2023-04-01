Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name female replacement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name female replacement
Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name female replacement
Updated
Vilda joined Spain in 2015
Vilda joined Spain in 2015
Reuters
Spain's women's team coach Jorge Vilda (42) has been sacked, the football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended RFEF's president for kissing team player Jenni Hermoso (33) on the mouth in celebration of Spain's World Cup victory.

Vilda was replaced by his assistant, Montse Tome (41), who becomes the first woman to helm the women's national team.

She had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018 and has since "established herself as a key player in the national team's growth", the RFEF said in a statement.

Montse Tome is the new head coach of Spain
Profimedia

A new board formed after RFEF President Luis Rubiales' suspension by soccer's world governing body over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago terminated Vilda's contract.

In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, RFEF thanked Vilda for his "extraordinary sporting legacy".

"The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women's football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings," the RFEF statement said.

The furore involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behaviour.

In a separate statement by interim President Pedro Rocha, the RFEF apologised for Rubiales' "inappropriate conduct".

"The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous," the three-page statement signed by Rocha said.

Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men's squad.

Most of the players involved were cut from the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain's leading female players for her book "Don't Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers", said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda could not immediately be reached for comment. Rubiales did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vilda and Luis de la Fuente, the men's national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on August 25th but later issued statements condemning his behaviour.

Rubiales had praised Vilda for the World Cup triumph and offered him a new four-year contract, increasing his annual salary to 500,000 euros from 160,000 euros.

Spain's top 58 female players said they would not play for the national team under the existing leadership. An RFEF source told Reuters last week that players were now being consulted to see whether the removal of Vilda would change that.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHermoso JeniferSpain
Related Articles
Spain men's team condemn Rubiales after Hermoso kiss
Rubiales kiss 'spoiled' Spain's win, says Infantino
Bonmati insists society cannot allow abuse of power
Show more
Football
Choosing England over Ghana a 'natural progression' for Nketiah
Manchester United under pressure to act over Antony assault claims
Court probes 'possible systemic corruption' aiding Barcelona
Former Rangers striker Morelos signs for Brazilian club Santos
Evan Ferguson out of Ireland's Euro qualifiers with knee injury
FA 'to pursue Guardiola' should Southgate quit England post
Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
Villarreal sack manager Setien after poor LaLiga start
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi extends contract until 2025
Most Read
US Open fan ejected for using 'most famous Hitler phrase'
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup
Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings