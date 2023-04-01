Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open

There was nothing to separate Switzerland and Norway, as the pair played out a 0-0 draw that leaves all four teams in the mix to secure a knockout spot at the FIFA Women's World Cup (WWC) heading into the final group stage game.

After a surprise defeat to New Zealand in their group opener, the last thing Norway needed to see in this pivotal clash was goal machine Ada Hegerberg pull out of the starting XI minutes before kick-off due to illness. Sophie Román Haug replaced her, and that change almost looked like a blessing in disguise for Norway when she rose highest to latch onto Thea Bjelde’s delivery, but her powerful header was smartly stopped by Gaëlle Thalmann.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw Profimedia

That eye-catching Thalmann stop gave the Swiss a platform to hunt for an opener themselves and it very nearly arrived through Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, but her fierce drive flew narrowly over the crossbar. With the Philippines edging New Zealand in Group A’s other contest, it was going to be all to play for whatever happened here, but a Norway victory would’ve left the group in a strange position of all four sides going into the final day locked on three points.

Keen to ensure that was the case, Norway came out after the break with a renewed hope they could find that elusive opener. Román Haug was influential in all that was good about the Gresshoppene in an attacking sense, but she was losing the personal battle with Thalmann in the Swiss goal, as she again produced a fine stop to deny the Norwegian stand-in.

Switzerland vs Norway stats Flashscore

With the game ebbing into insignificance, you sensed it may take a moment of magic to win the game and Switzerland’s Géraldine Reuteler so nearly found it when she teed herself up for a wicked volley which was impressively plucked out of the sky by Aurora Mikalsen.

Try as they might, neither side could find a breakthrough, as they were forced to settle for a point, which undoubtedly suits Switzerland more as they head into Group A’s finale looking down on the rest. The picture is a little more complicated for Norway, who square off against the Philippines on Sunday knowing nothing but a victory will be enough to see them avoid a first WWC group stage exit since 2011.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland)