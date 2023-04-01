Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
Updated
Switzerland and Norway were unable to be separated
Switzerland and Norway were unable to be separated
Profimedia
There was nothing to separate Switzerland and Norway, as the pair played out a 0-0 draw that leaves all four teams in the mix to secure a knockout spot at the FIFA Women's World Cup (WWC) heading into the final group stage game.

After a surprise defeat to New Zealand in their group opener, the last thing Norway needed to see in this pivotal clash was goal machine Ada Hegerberg pull out of the starting XI minutes before kick-off due to illness. Sophie Román Haug replaced her, and that change almost looked like a blessing in disguise for Norway when she rose highest to latch onto Thea Bjelde’s delivery, but her powerful header was smartly stopped by Gaëlle Thalmann.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw
Profimedia

That eye-catching Thalmann stop gave the Swiss a platform to hunt for an opener themselves and it very nearly arrived through Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, but her fierce drive flew narrowly over the crossbar. With the Philippines edging New Zealand in Group A’s other contest, it was going to be all to play for whatever happened here, but a Norway victory would’ve left the group in a strange position of all four sides going into the final day locked on three points.

Keen to ensure that was the case, Norway came out after the break with a renewed hope they could find that elusive opener. Román Haug was influential in all that was good about the Gresshoppene in an attacking sense, but she was losing the personal battle with Thalmann in the Swiss goal, as she again produced a fine stop to deny the Norwegian stand-in.

Switzerland vs Norway stats
Flashscore

With the game ebbing into insignificance, you sensed it may take a moment of magic to win the game and Switzerland’s Géraldine Reuteler so nearly found it when she teed herself up for a wicked volley which was impressively plucked out of the sky by Aurora Mikalsen.

Try as they might, neither side could find a breakthrough, as they were forced to settle for a point, which undoubtedly suits Switzerland more as they head into Group A’s finale looking down on the rest. The picture is a little more complicated for Norway, who square off against the Philippines on Sunday knowing nothing but a victory will be enough to see them avoid a first WWC group stage exit since 2011.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland)

Switzerland vs Norway player ratings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNorwaySwitzerlandWWC report
Related Articles
Attack is Norway's best medicine in World Cup, says coach Hege Riise
Switzerland clinch win in hard fought opening match against Philippines
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Show more
Football
Norway's Graham Hansen angry after being dropped for Switzerland draw
High-flying Japan eager to take next step and shut down Costa Rica at World Cup
Alex Morgan warns US has room to improve before tough Netherlands match
Alexia Putellas ready for Spain's second World Cup outing against 'dangerous' Zambia
Philippines all-business after upset win over New Zealand, says coach Alen Stajcic
Norway on brink of World Cup exit following Switzerland draw as top teams pull away
OPINION: Vini, Kane and Mbappe? A waiting game for Real Madrid could pay off
Osasuna cleared to play in Conference League playoff round by Court of Arbitration
Nottingham Forest sign Swedish forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
Updated
Most Read
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
Palace’s Michael Olise is ready to take the next step in his career amidst Chelsea links

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |