Switzerland clinch win in hard fought opening match against Philippines

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Switzerland clinch win in hard fought opening match against Philippines
Switzerland clinch win in hard fought opening match against Philippines
Switzerland got their campaign off to a good start
Switzerland got their campaign off to a good start
Profimedia
Switzerland opened their 2023 Women's World Cup (WWC) campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Philippines at the Forsyth Barr Stadium to mark their first regulation-time victory in eight matches.

On the losing side in three of their four H2H encounters against UEFA nations - which had seen the Malditas fail to score across those matches - the tournament debutants thought they had broken the deadlock shortly after the quarter-hour mark. However, FIFA’s 46th-ranked nation’s euphoric celebrations were ultimately cut short, as striker Katrina Guillou was adjudged to have strayed offside before slotting the ball into an empty net past Swiss goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann.

Encountering the unknown quantity of the Philippines in their first-ever H2H encounter, Géraldine Reuteler established herself as Switzerland’s main attacking protagonist in the opening half-hour, unleashing three efforts towards Olivia Davies-McDaniel in the Malditas goal.

Nonetheless, it was her more attack-minded teammate Ana-Maria Crnogorčević who should have given La Nati the lead in the 37th minute, but instead the winger somehow managed to fire her close-range effort wide of the mark with the goal at her mercy.

Crnogorčević’s blushes were spared eight minutes later by strike-partner Ramona Bachmann, as the Paris Saint-Germain forward clinically gave Switzerland a slender HT lead from the penalty spot, via the assistance of VAR, after Philippines defender Jessika Cowart had clumsily caught the heel of Coumba Sow.

Switzerland celebrate taking the lead
Reuters

Eager to get back underway after drawing first blood moments before the interval, Switzerland flew out of the tunnel for the start of the second half, and were convinced they should have been awarded a second penalty after goalscorer Bachmann had gone down in the area. However, referee Vincentia Enyonam Amedome looked unconvinced as she nonchalantly waved away the appeals.

Yet nothing could prevent Switzerland from doubling their advantage in the 64th minute, as Seraina Séverin Piubel eventually fired home from close range after Davies-McDaniel had done brilliantly to produce a quick-fire double-save to deny Crnogorčević and then Sow.

That proved to be the final significant opportunity for either side, as Switzerland mark only their second-ever WWC appearance with a morale-boosting opening win in Group A, as La Nati will enjoy a few days rest before facing Norway on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines meet co-hosts New Zealand on the same day, needing to emerge victorious to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout stages.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Coumba Sow (Switzerland)

Player ratings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSwitzerlandPhilippines
Related Articles
Hosts New Zealand ready to upset the odds in World Cup opener as they take on Norway
Women's World Cup Group A preview: Co-hosts looking for first win at tournament
Sweden's Hanna Lundkvist to miss World Cup after picking up ankle injury
Show more
Football
England vow to put pay row aside in quest Women's World Cup success
We can forgive Christine Sinclair for penalty miss, says Canada coach Priestman
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Kane snubbing new Spurs contract
Updated
Saudi state media claim Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli
Women's World Cup LIVE: Spain make flying start to get early three-goal lead vs Costa Rica
Germany to be without key pair for Women's World Cup opener against Morocco
Australia feeling confident after easing nerves with narrow win over Ireland
Canada held to a surprise stalemate after missing penalty against Nigeria
Ancelotti: 'I will never talk about Brazil - I coach Real Madrid'
Lionel Messi set for Inter Miami debut but most likely from the bench
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Kane snubbing new Spurs contract
Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |