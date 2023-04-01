Switzerland clinch win in hard fought opening match against Philippines

Switzerland opened their 2023 Women's World Cup (WWC) campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Philippines at the Forsyth Barr Stadium to mark their first regulation-time victory in eight matches.

On the losing side in three of their four H2H encounters against UEFA nations - which had seen the Malditas fail to score across those matches - the tournament debutants thought they had broken the deadlock shortly after the quarter-hour mark. However, FIFA’s 46th-ranked nation’s euphoric celebrations were ultimately cut short, as striker Katrina Guillou was adjudged to have strayed offside before slotting the ball into an empty net past Swiss goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann.

Encountering the unknown quantity of the Philippines in their first-ever H2H encounter, Géraldine Reuteler established herself as Switzerland’s main attacking protagonist in the opening half-hour, unleashing three efforts towards Olivia Davies-McDaniel in the Malditas goal.

Nonetheless, it was her more attack-minded teammate Ana-Maria Crnogorčević who should have given La Nati the lead in the 37th minute, but instead the winger somehow managed to fire her close-range effort wide of the mark with the goal at her mercy.

Crnogorčević’s blushes were spared eight minutes later by strike-partner Ramona Bachmann, as the Paris Saint-Germain forward clinically gave Switzerland a slender HT lead from the penalty spot, via the assistance of VAR, after Philippines defender Jessika Cowart had clumsily caught the heel of Coumba Sow.

Switzerland celebrate taking the lead Reuters

Eager to get back underway after drawing first blood moments before the interval, Switzerland flew out of the tunnel for the start of the second half, and were convinced they should have been awarded a second penalty after goalscorer Bachmann had gone down in the area. However, referee Vincentia Enyonam Amedome looked unconvinced as she nonchalantly waved away the appeals.

Yet nothing could prevent Switzerland from doubling their advantage in the 64th minute, as Seraina Séverin Piubel eventually fired home from close range after Davies-McDaniel had done brilliantly to produce a quick-fire double-save to deny Crnogorčević and then Sow.

That proved to be the final significant opportunity for either side, as Switzerland mark only their second-ever WWC appearance with a morale-boosting opening win in Group A, as La Nati will enjoy a few days rest before facing Norway on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines meet co-hosts New Zealand on the same day, needing to emerge victorious to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout stages.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Coumba Sow (Switzerland)