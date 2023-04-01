'They will fight', co-hosts New Zealand name squad for Women's World Cup

New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova
New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova said the 'Football Ferns' would fight for their country at the Women's World Cup they are co-hosting with Australia after naming her 23-woman squad for the tournament on Friday.

The selected players received their playing shirts from former players, friends and family at a ceremony at Eden Park, where New Zealand will play the first match of the tournament against 1995 champions Norway on July 20th.

Defender Ali Riley, who was absent on club duty in the U.S., will lead the team along with midfielder Ria Percival, who has fought her way back from a serious knee injury to make the squad.

New Zealand's ambitions at the tournament are modest, including securing a first win in six editions of the showpiece of women's football, but Klimkova said they would not stint in effort.

"I know what it means for them to put the shirt on and they will fight," said the Czech.

"They will fight for the country, they will fight for New Zealand, they want to make the country proud."

Milly Clegg, the 17-year-old striker who made her debut in April, continued her rapid rise with her inclusion as New Zealand look for more edge up front after failing to score in six of their last seven matches.

Annalie Longo is another midfielder who has had to battle her way back from a knee injury to make the squad, but defender Rebekah Stott has had the toughest road to the World Cup after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021.

New Zealand men's rugby coach Ian Foster and his wife were on hand to present the shirt to their daughter Michaela Foster, who plays in defence.

The most notable omission was experienced defender Meikayla Moore, who will be one of three players on standby in case of injury.

Before the World Cup, the Football Ferns have one more friendly against Vietnam in Napier on July 10th, where they will be looking to snap a 10-match winless streak.

"This team is always looking for what can we learn how can we grow together doesn't matter about the result," Klimkova added.

"We've worked bloody hard to make sure that we are ready for our amazing opportunity."

 

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Daisy Cleverley

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Hannah Wilkinson, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell

