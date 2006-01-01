Son Heung-min urges South Korea fans to back new manager following Palestine draw

Son has pleaded for fans to back new manager Hong Myung-bo

Son Heung-min has urged South Korean fans to stop targeting their new coach after he was booed during a 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw against Palestine, with the skipper reportedly calling the reaction "upsetting".

South Korea are on their fourth coach this year in Hong Myung-bo but he was jeered before, during and after the disappointing stalemate on Thursday in Seoul.

Defender Kim Min-jae, who plays for Bayern Munich, confronted home fans at the end after they made their feelings clear.

Spurs ace Son told reporters afterwards: "As captain of this team I'd like to ask our fans for their love and support."

On Kim remonstrating with the fans, Son added: "They came here to root for us and if they can keep things in a positive mood, it will help us and motivate us to compete harder."

"At least when we're playing at home, we shouldn't be creating our own enemies," Yonhap News Agency quoted Son as saying.

South Korean fans have been angered by the selection of Hong, who is in his second stint in charge, and the way the South Korean football association chose him.

Lee Kang-in, South Korea's most potent attacking force in a game that the hosts could have lost late on, also called on fans to get behind the new boss and the team.

"I can't speak for everyone, but honestly, as a member of the national team, I find it very unfortunate that we started our match with boos," Lee said.

Despite a poor night to start the third qualifying round, South Korea should still make it out of Group B and reach the 2026 World Cup.

They face Oman away on Tuesday.