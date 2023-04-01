Spain women's defender Ona Batlle to join Barcelona from Manchester United

Manchester United's Ona Batlle
Reuters
Manchester United defender Ona Batlle (24) will join Barcelona once her contract expires at the end of June, both clubs said on Monday.

Batlle has signed a three-year deal, Barcelona said, to return to what was her home in the early stages of her career.

Batlle joined United in July 2020 from Levante and went on to make 77 appearances for the Women's Super League (WSL) side, scoring three goals.

She was a key part of United's most recent campaign where they qualified for the Champions League for the first time, reached the Women's FA Cup final and finished with the club's highest-ever WSL points tally (56).

Batlle has earned nearly 30 caps with Spain, having made her debut in May 2019 in a friendly against Cameroon.

She played in the 2022 European Championship where Spain were knocked out by hosts and eventual champions England in the quarter-finals.

