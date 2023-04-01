Joselu returns to Real Madrid on season-long loan from relegated Espanyol

Spain's Joselu celebrates after winning the penalty shootout and the UEFA Nations League final
Spain's Joselu celebrates after winning the penalty shootout and the UEFA Nations League final
Real Madrid have signed striker Joselu (33) from relegated Espanyol on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the Spanish giants said in a statement on Monday.

The Spain international played two seasons at Real's second team 'Castilla' from 2009-2012 and made two appearances for the first team before joining German side Hoffenheim.

Joselu, who also had stints at Stoke City and Newcastle United in England, scored 16 goals in 33 appearances for Espanyol last season and received his first call-up to the Spanish national team in March.

"On Tuesday, June 20, at 11:00 am at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony of Joselu as a new Real Madrid player will take place," Real said on their website.

