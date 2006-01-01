Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga out of India series with hamstring injury

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga out of India series with hamstring injury

Sri Lanka face India in the second ODI on Sunday
Sri Lanka face India in the second ODI on SundayReuters
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (27) will miss the rest of their three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India due to a hamstring injury, governing body Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday.

Hasaranga picked up the injury during the first ODI on Friday when he claimed three wickets in a thrilling tie.

"He experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI," SLC said in a statement. "An MRI performed on the player, following this, confirmed the injury."

Hosts Sri Lanka are also without pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka, who were injured during last month's T20 series against India.

Sri Lanka face India in the second ODI on Sunday, with the third match scheduled for August 7 in Colombo.

Mentions
CricketSri LankaIndiaHasaranga Wanindu
Related Articles
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka strikes as ODI against India ends in tie
Rohit Sharma faces selection dilemma as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant eye India keeper role
India reach rain-reduced target to seal T20 series against hosts Sri Lanka
Show more
Cricket
Afghanistan to host South Africa in three ODIs in Sharjah
England part ways with white-ball head coach Mott, Trescothick appointed as interim
West Indies coach sees positives despite defeat to England in Test series
Coach McCullum happy with England progress but side not 'finished article'
Ben Stokes hits record fifty as England crush West Indies to sweep test series
England take command of third test as they chase clean sweep against West Indies
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Wan-Bissaka in demand, West Ham closing in on double deal
France coach Thierry Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings