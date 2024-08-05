Advertisement
  3. Sweden's Armand Duplantis dominates to win pole vault gold with new world record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis dominates to win pole vault gold with new world record

Armand Duplantis in action
Sweden's Armand Duplantis (24) retained his Olympic pole vault title with ludicrous ease on Monday, needing only four successful attempts to take gold with 6.00 metres, before setting a new world record inside a raucous Stade de France at 6.25m.

Duplantis entered the fray at 5.70, and promptly cleared it by about a metre. He sat out 5.80 then flew easily over 5.85, as others all around him were starting to fall by the wayside.

He then cleared 6.00 – the ultimate target for most vaulters – as if he was warming up, and that was all he needed.

Kendricks, the 2017 and 2019 world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID after his arrival and spoke this week about the turmoil he suffered as brands considered him "damaged goods".

The pent-up emotion exploded when he equalled his season’s best of 5.95, but he could not get over 6.00 metres with three attempts, leaving Duplantis as the winner on that height, without a fail.

Karalis, 24, cleared his personal best of 5.93 this season and was delighted to get over 5.90. His attempts at 5.95 and 6.00 never looked convincing but he was delighted with his bronze having finished joint-fourth in Tokyo.

It was Greece’s fourth bronze in the event but first since 1956.

But, the action was not done as Duplantis set his attention to the world record. He had set it at 6.24m back in April and he began chasing his ninth world record in a stadium focused just on him.

His first two attempts failed as the Swede caught the bar with his knees, but Duplantis - a man for the big occasion - lived up to his legendary status, sailing over on his final attempt before celebrating his victory as Abba blared out in the background.

Still only 24, Duplantis is the world record holder, double Olympic, double world, triple European and double indoor world champion.

"I haven’t processed how fantastic that moment was," he said. "It’s one of those things that don’t really feel real, such an out-of-body experience.

"It's the biggest possible stage for a pole vaulter. The biggest dream since I was a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics, and I’ve been able to do that in front of the most ridiculous crowd I’ve ever competed in front of.

"I felt really prepared. I’ve never been so locked in my life than in these past three months. Now I’m just ready to eat a bunch of food. The party is going to be pretty big."

Mentions
AthleticsDuplantis ArmandOlympic Games
