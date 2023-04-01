Sweden's Duplantis soars to second straight world pole vault title

Sweden's Duplantis in action during the pole vault final

Sweden's world record holder Armand Duplantis (23) claimed his second consecutive world pole vault title on Saturday.

The Olympic champion cleared 6.10 metres to capture the gold. Ernest John Obiena (27) of the Philippines won silver with a jump of 6.00m.

Three days after American Katie Moon (32) and Australia's Nina Kennedy (26) decided to share the women's pole vault gold, there was a tie for bronze between Kurtis Marschall (26) of Australia and Christopher Nilsen (25) of the US, who both posted 5.95m.

Duplantis has won 12 of 13 competitions this season, and has cleared 6.00m in 50 different events.