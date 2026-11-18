Sweden's government said Wednesday it wanted to stop Russian athletes participating in competitions in the country, citing a risk to the Nordic nation's international relations.

The announcement came ahead of the 2027 FIS Nordic Ski World Championships which are to be held at the Swedish city of Falun from 24th February to 7th March. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has said Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete under certain conditions, which include not displaying country symbols.

Last week, Finland and Norway announced they would block Russian competitors, and Swedish Social Affairs and Public Health Minister Jakob Forssmed told AFP on Friday that Sweden was looking at ways to introduce a ban.

On Wednesday, the government explained that since Sweden does not allow direct ministerial rule over government agencies such as the migration agency or border police, it could not directly instruct them to block Russian athletes.

"That said, it is ultimately the government that bears the political responsibility for Sweden's foreign and security policy, and we do not intend to turn Sweden into an arena for Russian war propaganda or for their attempts to normalise their illegal war of aggression in Ukraine," Migration Minister Johan Forssell told a press conference.

Forssell noted that EU rules allow for countries to consider the impact on international relations in decisions on visas and entries to the country.

Speaking alongside Forssell, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the Russian state could use the participation of Russian athletes in events in propaganda to further its political interests.

"Our view is therefore that it may be considered a risk to Sweden's international relations if Russian athletes and officials are allowed to enter and compete in Sweden. Swedish sports venues must not become a stage for Russian propaganda," Stenergard said.

Forssell stressed that Sweden's "authorities themselves make the decisions", but added that "everything is in place to be able to refuse entry".

Sweden in October called on the European Union to tighten visa rules for athletes representing Russia and Belarus.

Sweden regularly hosts international winter sports events such as the nordic ski championships, which run until March 9.

The Swedish Ski Association had said that while it disagreed with the FIS ruling to allow Russian competitors who sign a declaration of neutrality into international events, it would abide by the decision.