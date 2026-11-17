Swedish sides Savehof and Hammarby did their chances of progressing from the group stage of the EHF European League no harm with victories in round four.

Hammarby travelled to France to face bottom-of-the-group St Raphael locked together on four points with both Nexe and Elverum in Group A, and left with a significant 34-33 victory that knocks the French side out of contention and keeps them level at the top with Nexe after they beat the Norwegian outfit.

A 7-2 run for the home side midway through the first half was key to them leading 16-13 at the break, and another 5-1 streak to start the second half had St Raphael 21-14 clear and set for their first two points in the European League.

But a 5-1 run of their own to respond immediately gave Hammarby hope again, before the Swedish side gradually chipped away at the lead to draw level at 28-28.

A 30-29 advantage was the visitors' first lead since 1-0, and though St Raphael twice levelled again, Hammarby didn't fall behind, and in the final minute, Gustav Davidsson's goal for 34-32 turned out to be the winner before Benjamin Bataille added what was no more than a consolation.

Marcus Lennernas led the game with eight goals, one more than Enzo Gorgibus and Marc Leyvigne scored each for St Raphael.

In Group D, Savehof went a point clear of Bergischer at the top thanks to a 30-26 home victory over Presov, who prop up the table with just a point so far.

Much like their compatriots, Savehof didn't have it easy against winless opponents, as after the lead changed hands early on the hosts finally built up a 14-10 lead, only for that to quickly be cut to 14-13 before two late goals before half-time added some gloss to the first 30 minutes for the Swedish side.

But that was just a sign of things to come, as early in the second half the Slovak side went on a 6-1 run that turned an 18-15 deficit into a 21-19 lead. Yet, they were unable to extend the advantage beyond two goals.

With eight minutes to play, Presov led 24-23 but that was when Savehof showed their class, putting together their own 6-1 streak to lead 29-25 with a minute to play.

In the final minute, Lukas Urban scored his sixth of the game to be Presov's outright top scorer in the match before Eirik Grotta scored his fifth from five shots to complete the 30-26 win, but amazingly his teammate Sebastian Durlanu struck 10 goals from 10 shots to lead the charts.

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