Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Kylian Mbappe

Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Kylian Mbappe

The Bank Hotel where Mbappe stayed in Sweden
The Bank Hotel where Mbappe stayed in SwedenFredrik Sandberg / EPA / Profimedia
An investigation for "rape" is underway, looking into events that occurred in central Stockholm after Kylian Mbappe (25) and his entourage visited the capital, the Swedish prosecutor's office confirmed on Tuesday without naming names, in response to press reports targeting the player.

On Monday, Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen reported that a rape investigation had been opened following Mbappe's two-day visit to the Nordic capital.

"In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police," Sweden's Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

It added that the alleged incident occurred at a hotel on October 10th, but did not name a suspect and said no further information could be shared for the moment.

Expressen on Monday identified Mbappe as the suspect, citing anonymous sources, while Aftonbladet said Tuesday it had also obtained information confirming Mbappe was the suspect.

Expressen said Mbappe was "reasonably suspected" of rape and sexual assault, the lower of two grades of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

Contacted by AFP on Monday, Mbappe's entourage said it had no knowledge of a legal complaint made against him.

The French international was not selected for his country's latest round of Nations League matches, so visited the Swedish capital with a group of people last Thursday.

According to Aftonbladet, they dined at a restaurant before going to a nightclub. Mbappe and the group left Sweden on Friday.

Aftonbladet said the complaint was filed on Saturday after the alleged victim had sought medical attention.

Expressen reported Tuesday that police had seized some clothing as evidence, saying it consisted of women's underwear, a pair of black trousers and a black top.

On Monday, Mbappe himself claimed in a post on X that there was a link between the Aftonbladet report and his hearing before a French league committee on Tuesday, in his bitter dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain over what he says are unpaid wages.

Mbappe claims he is owed 55 million euros (£45.8m million) by the Qatari-owned French champions.

"FAKE NEWS !!!!. It's becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance," Mbappe posted.

Mentions
FootballKylian Mbappe
Related Articles
Didier Deschamps admits Kylian Mbappe 'rape' report 'not good' for France team
Mbappe says he and entourage a victim of 'fake news' after rape allegations
France coach Deschamps expecting fired-up Belgium in Nations League clash
Show more
Football
Spain coach De la Fuente backs fringe players to step up in Serbia clash
Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal women's head coach after poor run of form
PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Germany's Julian Nagelsmann says Deniz Undav injury not too bad
Paolo Maldini's son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel
EXCLUSIVE: Oyugi urges Kenyan coach Firat to ‘research’ for Zimbabwe & Namibia qualifiers
Boca Juniors appoint Fernando Gago as new head coach
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings