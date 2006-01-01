Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Just crazy' to be compared to Phelps and Spitz, says Leon Marchand

Just crazy' to be compared to Phelps and Spitz, says Leon Marchand

Marchand has been the star of the Paris Olympics
Marchand has been the star of the Paris OlympicsReuters
Four finals, four gold medals, four Olympic records: Leon Marchand's (22) prowess in the Paris pool has been so extraordinary that some of his compatriots might not be surprised if he walked on water as well as swam in it.

The home hero, his name echoing around the land, did his best to stay grounded.

Now sharing the same territory as American greats Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz, the only other men to win four individual swimming golds at a single Games, Marchand marvelled at the comparison.

"That's crazy. Those guys are legends. Legends of their own sport," said the youngster whose coach, Bob Bowman, also worked with Phelps.

"It's just crazy to be compared to those guys. I don't think I realise from now. Maybe I will in a few days."

Marchand started the Games as a poster boy for the host nation's dreams and aspirations - a hero without any medals to his name, however.

He did not have long to wait.

The gold came in the first race, the 400 Individual Medley, and the Frenchman then pulled off the unprecedented feat of the 200 butterfly and breaststroke on the same day. On Friday he added the 200 Individual Medley.

"This morning I woke up and I was full of energy," Marchand told reporters.

"I don't think anything went wrong this week. It's been perfect.

"Four gold medals is not what I thought I could possibly do, I was trying to win one at first. I had four chances of doing it.

"Now I need this time to think about what I just did, for sure. So I need a vacation."

Bowman said comparisons with Phelps were justified.

"It's kind of proven that Leon joins Michael in that very rare club of people who, when the pressure is higher, they perform better," he said. "His performance rises to the pressure.

"There have been a lot of great swimmers. He's certainly one of the greats."

Duncan Scott, the silver medalist who also counts as one of Britain's greats after taking a record eighth medal for his country, agreed.

He's becoming a sort of global superstar now," said the Scot. "He kind of runs France now... you can see he's doing it with a smile on his face and the crowd's giving him so much energy. It's been amazing to witness."

Mentions
SwimmingOlympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Martinenghi relishes beating 'idol' Peaty and Fink to gold in favourite lane
'Not sad at all': Adam Peaty sheds happy tears after missing out on gold
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Show more
Swimming
Paris Olympics roundup: Glory for Leon Marchand, Cheptegei claims 10,000 metre gold
Magical Leon Marchand continues dominance to take fourth gold in Paris pool
Updated
Kaylee McKeown completes backstroke double with 200m gold
Updated
Australian Cameron McEvoy wins thrilling men's 50 freestyle gold
Katie Ledecky has eye on more milestones ahead of Leon Marchand show
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins women's 200 metres butterfly gold
Katie Ledecky takes Olympic record but Australia win 4x200 freestyle
Olympics roundup: Andy Murray exits stage left, Simone Biles puts on heroic display
Hungary's Hubert Kos wins men's 200m backstroke gold
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Czech Republic win mixed doubles gold, France book football semi-final spot
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham agree Fullkrug deal, Le Normand joins Atletico Madrid
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football tournament
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings