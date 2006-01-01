Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Olympic Games
  4. 'Not sad at all': Adam Peaty sheds happy tears after missing out on gold

'Not sad at all': Adam Peaty sheds happy tears after missing out on gold

Peaty on the podium with his silver medal
Peaty on the podium with his silver medalReuters
Adam Peaty (29) lost a race but shed tears of happiness, declaring himself a winner all the same at the Paris Olympics after his bid for a third successive 100 metres breaststroke gold ended in silver on Sunday.

The Briton, whose battle with drink and mental health issues after the 2021 Tokyo Games has been well documented, said he had no regrets and Italian Nicolo Martinenghi deserved his victory.

"It's not sad at all," he told reporters at the La Defense Arena after finishing joint second with American Nic Fink.

He said that although he had woken up on Sunday morning with the "curveball" of a cough and feeling under the weather, he was not seeking any excuse.

"If you're willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there's no such thing as a loss. I'm so happy that the right man won it.

"I'm not defining myself by a medal. I define myself by my heart and what it's made me feel, what it's made me produce," he added. "It's got the best out of me.

"I think it's broken me, this sport, but it's also given me life."

Martinenghi's time was a relatively slow 59.03, far slower than Peaty had managed in the semi-finals and also in the British trials.

But he said it was about seizing the moment rather than the race time, and the Italian had done just that exactly when it mattered.

Peaty choked up, sobbing as he told reporters of his young son George's response.

"As soon as I see his curly hair, I'm like, I'm gone, I'm crying," he said.

"Any parent or anyone that has that love, it's just a different type of love, something that swimming can't give me anymore. And I don't want it to give me anymore.

"He normally goes 'Daddy, are you the fastest boy?' And I would have said 'Not today'. But he just says 'I love you, Daddy'. That's what I care about."

The silver was Peaty's sixth Olympic medal, equalling Duncan Scott's record for a British swimmer, and there are more to be won in Paris with the relays to come and Britain serious contenders.

"I've still got a job to do on those relays, and tomorrow's going to feel a bit like a hangover because of the emotion," said Peaty. "But that's what we do.

"The win and loss doesn't really affect me any different, because the sun always rises the next day, and we've still got to perform in those relays now."

Mentions
SwimmingPeaty AdamOlympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Italy's Martinenghi unseats former champion Peaty to 100m breaststroke gold
Updated
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Show more
Swimming
Martinenghi relishes beating 'idol' Peaty and Fink to gold in favourite lane
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games
Olympic Swimming roundup: Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold
Magical Leon Marchand claims 400-metre individual medley gold for France
Updated
Huske takes 100m butterfly gold in US one-two at Paris Olympics
Updated
Brazil sends one swimmer home and warns another after they left athletes' village
Medal winners feel the pinch after late night heroics in the pool
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final
Transfer News LIVE: Clubs battling to sign Sergi Roberto, Barca closing in on Dani Olmo
Trossard grateful for Mudryk decision after landing Arsenal move
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings