Tate McDermott to captain Wallabies as Jones doubles down on youth in New Zealand friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Tate McDermott to captain Wallabies as Jones doubles down on youth in New Zealand friendly
Tate McDermott to captain Wallabies as Jones doubles down on youth in New Zealand friendly
Eddie Jones is under fire having struggled during the recent Rugby Championship with Australia
Eddie Jones is under fire having struggled during the recent Rugby Championship with Australia
Reuters
Scrum half Tate McDermott (24) will captain the Wallabies for the first time against New Zealand on Saturday as coach Eddie Jones (63) doubles down on the youthful team that lost 38-7 to the All Blacks in Melbourne last week.

McDermott will resume his half-back partnership with three-cap fly half Carter Gordon (22) at Dunedin Stadium on Saturday as Australia look for their first win of the year.

In a forced change in the front row, Pone Fa'amausili (26) gets his first start at tighthead prop in place of Allan Alaalatoa (29), who ruptured his Achilles tendon while captaining the side last week and will miss the World Cup.

Zane Nonggorr (22), who has played one test, will back up Fa'amausili from the bench, where lock Will Skelton (31) will also start the game to allow Richie Arnold (33) a run-on role in the second row.

Jones has also taken a gamble in his back row with Fraser McReight (24) returning at openside flanker and young gun Tom Hooper (21) moving across to start on the blind side in place of Jed Holloway (30), who was dropped.

"We started a regeneration as a team last week and now it's about building on that with a new captain and a new era in Australian Rugby," said Jones.

"Tate's got all the attributes to be a great captain of his country and there's no doubt it will be a proud moment for him and his family when he leads the team on Saturday night."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionMcDermott TateNew ZealandFaamausili PoneAlaalatoa AllanAustraliaGordon CarterMcreight FraserNonggorr Zane
Related Articles
Eddie Jones says struggling Australia can 'shock' New Zealand in Bledisloe clash
Eddie Jones out to banish Australia’s Pretoria ghosts against South Africa
Ominous All Blacks 'are still not the finished product' despite streak
Show more
Rugby Union
New Zealand ring the changes for Wallabies test ahead of World Cup
Russell to lead Scotland team against France in first match since Hogg's retirement
Wales coach Gatland makes major changes for England test in Rugby World Cup warm-up
World Cup disappointment brings added motivation for Watson to make Scotland squad
England hopeful over forwards Ollie Chessum and Billy Vunipola ahead of World Cup
Bongi Mbonambi to lead Springboks as they make 14 changes for Argentina rematch
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Wallabies coach Jones faces more running repairs after Bledisloe Cup wreckage
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Lucas Moura heads back to Sao Paulo
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |