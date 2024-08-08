Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Tebogo upstages Covid-hit Lyles to become first African to win Olympic 200m final

Tebogo upstages Covid-hit Lyles to become first African to win Olympic 200m final

Updated
Tebogo clocked an African record of 19.46 seconds
Tebogo clocked an African record of 19.46 secondsAFP
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo (21) became the first African to win the Olympic 200 metres on Thursday as he - and Covid - upstaged Noah Lyles' (27) plans for a sprint double in Paris.

Tebogo was able to ease up at the end and still clocked an African record of 19.46 seconds for gold, with American Kenny Bednarek taking silver in 19.62 and Lyles fading to bronze in 19.70.

Lyles, who was pictured in the warm-up area wearing a mask, admitted after the race he had Covid.

"I've had better days," the American said. "I do have Covid. I tested positive around 5:00 am on Tuesday morning.

"I woke up in the middle of the night feeling chills, aching, sore throat.

"I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100. We woke up the doctors and we tested and unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for Covid."

Covid woes aside, the night belonged to the ground-breaking Tebogo.

The sole African previously to have won a short sprint title at an Olympic Games is South African Reggie Walker, over 100m at the 1908 Games in London.

Tebogo's time saw him leapfrog American Erriyon Knighton to go fifth fastest in the all-time list. The gold was also Botswana's first ever at an Olympics.

"It was really a beautiful race for me," Tebogo said. "When we made it to the final, my coach just told me, 'Now my job is done, it's up to you to see what you can do. Whether it's a medal or not, just finish the race healthy.'

"That's all I could've wished for. I'm happy I finished the race healthier than before."

Tebogo's gold is even more impressive given that he lost his mother Seratiwa in May. His running shoes bear his late mother's date of birth.

"It's basically me carrying her through every stride that I take inside the field," said the sprinter, who took a month off training and competition after her death.

"It gives me a lot of motivation. She's watching up there, and she's really, really happy. I didn't want to put the date of her death, because I'll get emotional."

Tebogo added: "I'm really grateful for the team around me. They really pushed me through thick and thin.

"We had our ups and downs, but we just made sure that we pulled through and made it to the Olympics."

200m final results
200m final resultsFlashscore

The final lacked the pre-race hype of the 100m, falling mid-session at a packed Stade de France.

Lyles was given a huge reception when introduced as cameras showed him up on the big screens at either end of the stadium.

The newly crowned 100m champion was drawn in lane five, outside Alexander Ogando and inside American teammate Knighton, while Tebogo was in seven inside Bednarek.

The American bounded into the stadium, as he had done before the 100m final, cupping his ear to the crowd, but his exuberant showboating saw him yellow-carded for breaking the starting block.

Tebogo, however, was an image of calmness, walking quietly on and going straight to his blocks.

Lyles reacts
Lyles reactsAFP

After the gun went for the start, Lyles was quickly up on Ogando.

He, Tebogo and Bednarek all rounded the bend well, but coming into the home straight, Lyles was in third spot.

But Tebogo looked in total control, even relaxing as he went through the finish line, making a brushing-off gesture to the rest of the field.

Bednarek held on for silver, with Lyles prone on the track after being unable to replicate his gold medal showing in the 100m.

"I came out here wanting to win, but I have to settle for silver again," said Bednarek, who was also second at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

"I didn't put the best race down, but Tebogo ran a really good race."

Mentions
AthleticsTebogo LetsileLyles NoahOlympic Games
Related Articles
Paris Olympics roundup: El Bakkali bags double as Hall stretches for gold
Tebogo beats Lyles to clock fastest time in men's 200m semi-finals
Paris Olympics roundup: Hodgkinson wins 800m and Duplantis soars
Show more
Athletics
American Holloway finally adds elusive Olympic Games gold in 110m hurdles final
Updated
Pakistan's Nadeem wins javelin gold with big second throw, India's Chopra claims silver
American McLaughlin-Levrone smashes world record to win 400m hurdles
American Davis-Woodhall wins long jump gold after huge final jump
Faith Kipyegon on course for unique 1,500m hat-trick at Paris Games
'Hulk' Saunders targets medal after masked mission at shot put qualification
Despite winning first ever discus gold for Jamaica, Stona still dreams of NFL career
Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma 'in good shape' after steeplechase fall
United States lead the way in sprint relay qualifying as Jamaica miss out on men's final
Updated
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Tebogo flies to 200m gold, USA edge Serbia to reach basketball final
Transfer News LIVE: Koopmeiners pushing for Juve move, De Gea set to make return
Portuguese defender Pepe announces retirement from football aged 41
Four players to watch in the Olympic football final between France and Spain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings