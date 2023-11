Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Rublev to make Paris final, Pegula sees off Gauff

The Paris Masters are transitioning to the quarter-finals where top seeds will be starting to feel they can go all the way while in Cancun the WTA Finals continue. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

01:27 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) has made it into the WTA Finals showpiece on Sunday after she beat Coco Gauff (19) 6-2, 6-1

21:24 CET - Still more tennis to come tonight from the WTA Finals in Cancun as Jessica Pegula (29) plays fellow American Coco Gauff (19) for a place in Sunday's final from 23:05 CET.

But, before then, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

20:16 CET - Is there any thing this man can't do? From a set behind, Novak Djokovic (36) has come back to beat Andrey Rublev (26) 5-7, 7-6, 7-5 and book his spot in Sunday's Paris Masters final.

Djokovic - Rublev highlights Flashscore

19:15 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has taken the second set 7-6 by winning the tie-break 7-3 against Andrey Rublev to take us to a decider in Paris for the opportunity to play Grigor Dimitrov (32) in tomorrow's final.

18:24 CET - The second semi-final between Andrey Rublev (26) and world number one Novak Djokovic (36) is underway, with the Russian Rublev taking the first set 7-5.

Can he wrap it up quickly, or are we destined for another three-setter today in Paris?

17:00 CET - Despite a strong comeback from Stefanos Tsitsipas (25), Grigor Dimitorv (32) has produced a shock win to progpress to the final in Paris! He won 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (7-3)

Dimitrov - Tsitsipas Highlights Flashscore

15:50 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) fights back, taking the second set against Grigor Dimitrov (32) after a tiebreak. The semi-final moves to the third and final set in Paris.

14:48 CET - Play has begun in Paris with Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) battling it out in the first semi-final of the day and it is the Bulgarian Dimitrov who has taken the first set 6-3.

Meanwhile, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day from the overnight action in Mexico.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

7:00 CET - After a week of seeing all the biggest names on the ATP tour, it is semi-final time in Paris. The action begins at 14:10 CET between Grigor Dimitrov (32) against Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) which is followed by world number one Novak Djokovic (36) taking on Andrey Rublev (26) in a fascinating semi-finals.

We also have some overnight results to bring you! Coco Gauff (19) opened play with a comeback win against Marketa Vondrousova (24), winning 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

In the late match, Iga Swiatek's (22) imperious form continued as she made light works of Ons Jabeur (29), winning 6-1, 6-2 to continue her perfect start to the tournament.

Gauff interview Flashscore

Vondrousova interview Flashscore