Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Rune in Paris, Sabalenka beats Rybakina in WTA Finals

The Paris Masters are transitioning to the quarter-finals where top seeds will be starting to feel they can go all the way while in Cancun the WTA Finals continue. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:14 CET - Over in Cancun, Aryna Sabalenka (26) picked up her second victory of the WTA Finals with a three-set win over Elena Rybakina (24) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. She now sits in second position in her group, whilst Rybakina has no way of getting through.

Sabalenka - Rybakina highlights Flashscore

22:38 CET - In just under a marathon three hours, Novak Djokovic (36) has downed Holger Rune (20) 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 to make his way into the semi-finals in Paris.

Djokovic - Rune highlights Flashscore

Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

17:48 CET - World number six Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) made it to the final four of the Paris Masters after defeating Karen Khachanov (27) 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas - Khachanov highlights Flashscore

16:44 CET - Our WTA Flashmoment is in! Today it comes from Jessica Pegula (29) and Maria Sakkari's (28) clash in the Cancun WTA Finals as an exciting rally between the pair ended with a firm backhand from Sakkari to win the point.

WTA Flashmoment Flashscore

15:45 CET - The first of our four quarter-finals in Paris has come to an end with Grigor Dimitrov (32) has overcome Hubert Hurkacz (26) in three sets to make the final four. The Bulgarian world number 17 won the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to advance.

Dimitrov - Hurkacz highlights Flashscore

Grigor Dimitrov post-match interview Flashscore

5:42 CET - Starting with the French capital where world number one Novak Djokovic clashes with Holger Rune.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Karen Khachanov while Andrey Rublev faces Alex de Minaur. All aiming for a semi-final spot, as well as Hubert Hurkacz who will kick the day off with his match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Later on tonight, world number two Iga Swiatek faces Ons Jabeur in Cancun while Coco Gauff clashes with Marketa Vondrousova.

Bringing you some overnight updates as well, Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 while the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina was suspended due to rain and will be resumed later today.