Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz loses on return from injury, Rublev sees off Nishioka

Top seeds are taking to court in the Paris Masters as well as the continuation of the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:57 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) has won the final match-up of the day in Paris with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka (28).

22:55 CET - It may be late night tennis in Paris, but Alexander Bublik (26) has seen off Nicolas Jarry (28) of Chile in straight sets 7-6, 7-6 to reach the last 16.

Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

22:37 CET - Despite his return from injury, Carlos Alcaraz (20) has been defeated by Roman Safiullin (26) 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Alcaraz - Safiullin highlights Flashscore

20:46 CET - Karen Kachanov (27) is through to the third round after beating Laslo Djere (28) 6-4, 7-5.

20:21 CET - Another Frenchman falls at the first hurdle with Gael Monfils (38) losing to Francisco Cerundolo (25) in three sets 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Monfils - Cerundolo highlights Flashscore

18:24 CET - The first round may be continuing later tonight, but our first round of 32 game in the French capital has come to a close with Tallon Griekspoor (27) beating Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-2, 6-2.

17:32 CET - More results from the Masters as Frenchman Ugo Humbert (25) defeats qualifier Marcos Giron (30) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, whilst Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is through to the next round after beating Jan-Lennard Struff (33) in straight sets 7-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

16:30 CET - Plenty of three setters today showing the depth of quality in the French capital and we've had another one between Americans Mackenzie McDonald (28) and JJ Wolf (24), with McDonald beating his compatriot 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

15:35 CET - Another French defeat in the opening round of the Paris Masters with Daniel Altmaier (25) beating Arthur Fils (19) 6-2, 6-4.

15:16 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has avoided a mini upset in Paris with a three-set win over Sebastian Korda (23). The Pole won their match 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the next round.

14:19 CET - Alex Zverev (26) has made hard work of his victory over Marton Fucsovics (31), needing three sets to see off the Hungarian. He won the encounter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, whilst Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) has beaten Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Zverev - Fucsovics highlights Flashscore

Alex Zverev post-match interview Flashscore

12:48 CET - Our first result from another busy day in Paris as Dusan Lajovic (33) has seen off French hope Benjamin Bonzi (26) 7-5, 6-3.

5:39 CET - Starting with Masters, Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Jan-Lennard Struff, Alexander Zverev opens up the day against Marton Fucsovics before Sebastian Korda faces Hubert Hurkacz.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz clashes with Roman Safiullin to wrap up the day in the French capital.

In terms of WTA action, let us bring you an overnight result as world number three Coco Gauff comfortably defeated seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in Cancun.

Gauff - Jabeur highlights Flashscore

Gauff post-match interview Flashscore

While world number two Iga Swiatek defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-0.

Swiatek - Vondrousova highlights Flashscore

Swiatek post-match interview Flashscore

Later on tonight the Finals continue as Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina takes on Maria Sakkari.