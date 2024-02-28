WTA roundup: Kalinina and Stephens advance in Austin,  Yastremska through in San Diego

Updated
Anhelina Kalinina is the top seed in Austin
Reuters
Top seed Anhelina Kalinina (27) of Ukraine faced little resistance on Tuesday, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 sweep of Czech Sara Bejlek (18) in the first round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

Kalinina never trailed in the match, winning 14 of 16 first-service points. She won three of the final four games of the first set, then kept rolling in the second, where she raced to a 5-1 lead.

Second-seeded American Sloane Stephens also made quick work of her opponent, defeating the Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0. Another seeded American wasn't as lucky, though, as No. 7 Peyton Stearns was upset by Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7.

Other Americans to win on Tuesday included Katie Volynets, Taylor Townsend and Sachia Vickery, but Colombia's Emiliana Arango beat Alycia Parks of the United States 6-2, 6-3.

No. 6 seed Xiyu Wang of China downed Argentine Nadia Podoroska 7-5, 6-4, while Latvians Anastasija Sevastova and Darja Semenistaja and Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia also won their first-round matches. Third seed Danielle Collins of the United States earned a 7-5, 6-3, victory over Australian Olivia Gadecki later Tuesday night.

San Diego Open

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, the No. 5 seed, managed to ward off an upset bid, picking up a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. in first-round action in San Diego.

Yastremka converted seven of eight break points in the victory. In the second round, Yastremka will face Russian Anna Blinkova, a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 winner over Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday.

Seventh-seeded Croatian Donna Vekic soared to a 7-5, 6-2 victory over American Katherine Hui, but No. 8 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada had to retire during her match, sending German Tatjana Maria to the next round. Australia's Taylah Preston and Czech Katerina Siniakova also picked up wins.

