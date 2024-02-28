WTA roundup: Kalinina and Stephens advance in Austin, Yastremska through in San Diego

Top seed Anhelina Kalinina (27) of Ukraine faced little resistance on Tuesday, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 sweep of Czech Sara Bejlek (18) in the first round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

Kalinina never trailed in the match, winning 14 of 16 first-service points. She won three of the final four games of the first set, then kept rolling in the second, where she raced to a 5-1 lead.

Second-seeded American Sloane Stephens also made quick work of her opponent, defeating the Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0. Another seeded American wasn't as lucky, though, as No. 7 Peyton Stearns was upset by Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7.

Other Americans to win on Tuesday included Katie Volynets, Taylor Townsend and Sachia Vickery, but Colombia's Emiliana Arango beat Alycia Parks of the United States 6-2, 6-3.

No. 6 seed Xiyu Wang of China downed Argentine Nadia Podoroska 7-5, 6-4, while Latvians Anastasija Sevastova and Darja Semenistaja and Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia also won their first-round matches. Third seed Danielle Collins of the United States earned a 7-5, 6-3, victory over Australian Olivia Gadecki later Tuesday night.

San Diego Open

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, the No. 5 seed, managed to ward off an upset bid, picking up a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. in first-round action in San Diego.

Yastremka converted seven of eight break points in the victory. In the second round, Yastremka will face Russian Anna Blinkova, a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 winner over Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday.

Seventh-seeded Croatian Donna Vekic soared to a 7-5, 6-2 victory over American Katherine Hui, but No. 8 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada had to retire during her match, sending German Tatjana Maria to the next round. Australia's Taylah Preston and Czech Katerina Siniakova also picked up wins.