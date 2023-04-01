10 of the most interesting stats about the men's Australian Open

The 56th edition of the men's Australian Open is about to get underway, and to whet your appetite for it, check out 10 of the most interesting statistics about the tournament.

The End of an Era

Federer and Nadal have been stalwarts in Melbourne Profimedia

With Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the event, this will be the first men’s singles main draw at the Australian Open without either Nadal or Roger Federer since 1999.

The Lone Centurion

Roger Federer has won the most men’s singles matches at the Australian Open, finishing his career with a record of 102-15. Federer is the only player to have won 100 or more matches at the event, with Novak Djokovic holding the next most with 89.

Djokovic's Dominance Down Under

In the Open Era, Djokovic holds the highest win percentage in the men’s singles at the Australian Open, with a winning rate of 91.8%. Djokovic is one of three players to hold a winning rate of 90% or higher in the men’s singles, along with Jimmy Connors (91.7%) and Andre Agassi (90.6%) – minimum of 10 matches.

In the event he wins his opening-round match, Djokovic will become only the second player in the Open Era to appear in 200 Grand Slam matches on hard court, after Roger Federer (221).

Stan the Man

Since Marat Safin won the Australian Open in 2005, only one other player not in the Big Three has won the men’s singles at the event – Stanislas Wawrinka, defeating Nadal in the 2014 final.

Always the Bridesmaid

Andy Murray has appeared in the most men’s singles finals at the Australian Open without winning in the Open Era, losing on all five occasions – 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016. He is the only player in the Open Era to appear in five or more men’s singles finals at a single Grand Slam event without winning it.

Murray has always fallen at the final hurdle Profimedia

The Lost Generation

Daniil Medvedev is the only of the top 10 men's seeds aged between 27 and 35, and one of only three in the top 15.

The Kids are Alright

It's the first time that two or more players under 23 (Carlos Alcaraz and Janik Sinner) are top-five seeds in the Men’s Singles draw at the Australian Open since 2010 (Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro).

In the event he wins the men’s singles at this year’s Australian Open, Alcaraz will become only the fourth player in the Open Era to win three Grand Slam titles before turning 21, after Mats Wilander, Bjorn Borg and Nadal.

Uncharted Territory

In the event he claims an 11th Australian Open title this year, Djokovic would become the first male or female player in tennis history to claim 25 Grand Slam singles titles.