Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open
Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open
Djokovic poses with his Australian Open trophy last year
Djokovic poses with his Australian Open trophy last year
Profimedia
Novak Djokovic (36) will bring his simmering rivalry with two young guns of the men's game to the Australian Open where his hunt for a record-extending 11th title and 25th Grand Slam crown overall carries an air of inevitability despite an early loss in 2024.

Djokovic defied the odds to raise the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup last year as he overcame a ruptured hamstring and a distracting political row involving his father to win, before going past Rafa Nadal's tally of 22 majors at the French Open.

He claimed a third Grand Slam trophy late last season at the US Open but not before being denied the Wimbledon title by the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster five-set final, a result which was briefly heralded as the dawn of a new era.

Jannik Sinner emerged as another contender to carry the torch by defeating Djokovic three times in 11 days at the ATP Finals and Davis Cup, and the young duo will sniff an opportunity to dethrone the world number one at his fortress.

Could Sinner be ready to win his maiden Grand Slam?
Reuters

Djokovic, who missed the 2022 Australian Open due to being deported over his COVID vaccine stance, was hampered by a right wrist injury at the United Cup last week and saw his 43-match winning streak in Australia finally snapped by Alex de Minaur.

It was only his second defeat in the country since a fourth-round loss to South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the 2018 Australian Open, where the Serb was plagued by an elbow issue.

With an 89-8 record at the year's first Grand Slam, Djokovic will still be the firm favourite to claim a fifth title in six years and go past Australian Margaret Court's haul of 24 major singles trophies.

Boris Becker, who previously coached Djokovic, believes the current crop of youngsters will test him more frequently.

"I still expect Djokovic to win a Grand Slam or two. But I also believe Alcaraz and Co. will more often throw a spanner in the works," said Becker, who now coaches young Dane Holger Rune, Djokovic's conqueror in the 2022 Paris Masters final.

"I hope this rivalry between the most successful player of all time and the rest of the tennis world continues for a long time, because we fans and amateur players benefit from it."

Djokovic is looking to win his 11th Australian Open
Reuters

While the future of the game is in good hands, one of Djokovic's fiercest rivals over the years will not return to major tennis as planned in Australia with Nadal pulling out due to a small muscle tear sustained during his defeat in Brisbane.

The Spaniard, who won his second Australian Open title in the Serb's absence in 2022, was on the comeback trail following hip surgery and now faces fresh doubts about his ability to compete at the elite level again having already said he expects to finish his career in 2024.

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev was among the most consistent hardcourt players last year and the Russian will eye another run to the final, hoping to banish memories of back-to-back defeats by Djokovic (2021) and Nadal (2022).

Other challengers include last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, the rejuvenated Alexander Zverev and a rising brigade of Americans led by Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakAlcaraz CarlosSinner JannikMedvedev DaniilTsitsipas StefanosZverev AlexanderAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Djokovic to Sinner: Five men in contention at the Australian Open
Djokovic must defy wrist injury and deal with Alcaraz threat at Australian Open
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Show more
Tennis
After years of disappointment, Grigor Dimitrov is finally living up to his potential again
With Kyrgios sidelined, De Minaur leads local charge at Australian Open
Returning champion mums add depth to Australian Open women's field
Alexandrova stuns Rybakina to reach Adelaide semis, Shelton advances in Auckland
Updated
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
Jannik Sinner heads to Australia Open aiming to step out of Carlos Alcaraz's shadow
Rybakina and Pegula battle into Adelaide quarters, Shelton advances in Auckland
Medvedev has 'biggest motivation ever' to win Grand Slam after falling short in 2023
Carlos Alcaraz has sights set on Djokovic and number one spot at Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Dier, Fenerbahce snap up Bonucci
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Real Madrid reach Super Cup final after edging Atletico in eight-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings