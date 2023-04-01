Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz sees off Sonego threat to reach third round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz sees off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round
Alcaraz sees off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round
Alcaraz celebrates winning second match at Australian Open
Alcaraz celebrates winning second match at Australian Open
Reuters
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) endured a tricky test before finding his groove to overcome Italian Lorenzo Sonego (28) 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(3) at the Australian Open on Thursday and make the third round on a day of epic battles.

After fellow seeds Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie all huffed and puffed to five-set wins over lower-ranked opponents, the Spaniard was tested by the wind against the unseeded Sonego.

"I'm really happy with my performance today," Alcaraz said. "I think both of us played a really high level, high intensity, the match was a little bit tricky with the wind and the sun."

The double Grand Slam champion, who missed last year's tournament due to injury, took the opening set with a single break, then in the next set let Sonego off the hook in the ninth game, and was unable to recover from 5-1 down in the tie-break.

The Italian, ranked 46 in the world, won the pair's only previous clash in 2021, when Alcaraz was outside the top 50. But the Italian was put through the wringer by his vastly-improved opponent's heavy forehands to lose the third set.

In a fourth set where both players were at their entertaining best, Sonego surrendered serve early on, but Alcaraz raised his game to reel off the points in the tie-break and go through in style.

"It was tough to play your best but we tried to stay there all the time, even if I lost the second set," said Alcaraz, who will face Chinese wild card Shang Juncheng next.

Read more about Alcaraz's victory here.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosSonego LorenzoNorrie CameronRuud CasperZverev AlexanderShang JunchengAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Rested heavyweights Swiatek and Alcaraz eye maiden titles at Australian Open
Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina tied with Blinkova after Alcaraz and Swiatek battle through
Updated
Djokovic holds 15-year 'special relationship' with Melbourne tree
Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit
Alexander Zverev taken to brink by Lukas Klein in five-set Australian Open thriller
Iga Swiatek survives against Danielle Collins to make Australian Open third round
Undercooked Daniil Medvedev looks to beat the heat in pursuit of Australian Open crown
Say it to my face: Novak Djokovic fumes at heckling fan during second round win
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past impressive Popyrin, Sakkari suffers shock defeat
Updated
Novak Djokovic survives Alexei Popyrin scare to battle into third round
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson close to sealing Ajax move, Phillips in high demand
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings