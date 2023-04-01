Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to beat Richard Gasquet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Alcaraz celebrates his win
Alcaraz celebrates his win
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) made a winning return to the Australian Open on Tuesday but the Spanish second seed faced some early resistance from French veteran Richard Gasquet (37) before cruising to a 7-6(5) 6-1 6-2 victory in the opening round.

The muscular Alcaraz, who skipped last year's tournament with a right leg issue, appeared overly exuberant at times as he sought quick progress at Melbourne Park but composed himself to grind down his seasoned opponent and blow him away.

"It's always great to play here in Australia, it's the third time that I'm playing here," said Alcaraz, who will meet Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

"I didn't have a good run in the years that I've played here but I enjoyed it a lot today. I missed last year and felt really good playing here.

"I struggled a little bit in the first set with his game but every set I've been playing a bit better and in the end I was at a good level."

Gasquet looked like he had just taken a dip in the nearby Yarra river for much of the first set as Alcaraz made him sweat for points but he held firm and drew level at 3-3 in the tiebreak with a breathtaking backhand winner.

However, Alcaraz raised his level from there to go a set up and the floodgates opened as the Wimbledon champion racked up a 3-0 lead in the next before doubling his advantage in the match, showcasing a mix of explosive forehands and deft shots.

With Gasquet fading, Alcaraz stepped up another gear on a balmy evening on Rod Laver Arena for the early break in the third set and settled the contest on serve, finishing with a fiery ace out wide on his fifth match point.

Mentions
Australian Open 2024TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosGasquet RichardSonego Lorenzo
Related Articles
Rested heavyweights Swiatek and Alcaraz eye maiden titles at Australian Open
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Confident Carlos Alcaraz wants Novak Djokovic final at Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round
Updated
Home hopes De Minaur and Popyrin aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight
Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case
Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court after win at Australian Open
Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open
India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win at Australian Open
Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Rybakina overcome tough tests, Alcaraz & Zverev advance
Updated
Angelique Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings